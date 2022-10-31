Zelensky's never-ending complaints drive Biden mad

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's overt expression of discontent about USA's insufficient assistance sparked friction between the two states, Politico reports with reference to former US officials.

Owing to the broad bipartisan support in Congress, the Ukrainian government has received weapons in large quantities. At the same time, the Kyiv authorities often turned to American lawmakers with a request to put pressure on the administration of President Joe Biden to supply longer-range missiles.

In addition, Zelensky would at times insist on assistance that Biden was unwilling to provide, Politico noted. Moreover, he would publicly express his disappointment in response to Biden's 'no'.

This caused friction between the Ukrainian authorities and the Biden administration, former US officials said.

For example, former US Ambassador to Poland Daniel Fried said that the White House was unhappy with Zelensky's approach and complaints.

It was also reported that Joe Biden lost his temper during a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian leader. When the head of the White House announced that he had approved $1 billion in additional military aid to Kyiv, Zelensky started asking for more, NBC said. The incident took place on June 15, 2022.

"The American people were being quite generous, and his administration and the U. S. military were working hard to help Ukraine, he said, raising his voice, and Zelenskyy could show a little more gratitude," the TV channel said.

On October 25, Zelensky lamented that Kyiv had not received "a dime" to implement Ukraine's $17 billion quick recovery plan. He also said that more than a third of the country's energy sector was destroyed as a result of Russia's missile strikes.