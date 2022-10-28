World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky ridiculed for his photo with downed Russian drone

The President of Ukraine was ridiculed on social media yet again.

Volodymyr Zelensky was photographed standing next to the wreckage of a Russian kamikaze drone. Zelensky said that Geran drones would be falling again and again.

However, many ridiculed Zelensky for the picture. People paid attention to a strange "optical illusion" on the photo.

"A Geran drone is 3.5 long, its wingspan is 2.5 meters. Zelensky is 1.7 meters tall," a user wrote.

More about the Geran-2 drone:

  • Flight range: 1.800-2.500 km
  • Flight altitude: from 60 to 4.000 m
  • Weight: 200 kg
  • Ammunition weight: 50 kg
  • Speed: 150-180 km/h
  • Loitering duration: 10-12 hours

Containers with such drones can be easily mounted on trucks, railway platforms and ships.

Specialists believe that the high accuracy of the Geran UAV is associated with its very effective homing system.

The small size of the drone makes it almost invisible to modern radar screens.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
