World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Bye, bye, Liz Truss! Congrats to lettuce

World » Former USSR

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, reacted to the decision of British Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign.

Bye, bye, Liz Truss! Congrats to lettuce

"Bye, bye Liz Truss, congrats to lettuce," Medvedev tweeted on his English account.

Medvedev thus referred to the campaign that The Daily Star tabloid started a few days ago — "Can Truss Last Longer Than Lettuce?".

According to Reuters, the organizers of the campaign were inspired by the op-ed in The Economist that compared Truss' tenure to the shelf life of lettuce.

Truss announced her decision to step down on October 20, on her 45th day as prime minister. She acknowledged mistakes in her economic policy and said that she failed to live up to the mandate of confidence that led to her being elected by the Conservative Party. Liz Truss was also harshly criticized for her tax initiatives. She had to abandon such plans and dismiss the head of the Ministry of Finance.

Truss will remain the head of the British government before the time when the new prime minister is elected. The voting process will end on October 28, and the new prime minister will be appointed on October 31.

Truss stayed in office for only 44 days. Her premiership was the shortest in history. The previous record belonged to George Canning — he stayed in office for 119 days.

The reform that the Truss cabinet introduced in late September led to chaos in the financial markets.

The pound sterling fell sharply on September 25 to a historic low against the US dollar. This forced the Bank of England to intervene in the government bond market to prevent a collapse from happening. The UK budget could lose approximately 45 billion pounds of income per year.

The prime minister's programs also led to a drop in her support rating. According to the results of the poll, the level of support for the politician in the UK for October 14-16 fell to ten percent. The previous poll on October 11-12 showed that Liz Truss had the support of 15 percent of Britons.

Russia recalls Truss in a helmet

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova recalled the failures that British Prime Minister Liz Truss had in service. Zakharova recollected the bizarre incident when Truss drove a NATO tank near Russian borders, as well as her shameful slip-ups during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Britain has never known such shame. The helmet and the tank, her abyss of ignorance and the queen's death that occurred soon after she met Liz Truss will go down in history," Zakharova wrote on Telegram channel.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Liz Truss and that tank
Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Erdogan urges Zelensky to diplomacy under any circumstances

President of Turkey Recep Erdogan spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and reminded him of the possibility for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict

Erdogan urges Zelensky to diplomacy under any circumstances
Putin declares special regime in eight Russian regions bordering Ukraine
Russia
Putin declares special regime in eight Russian regions bordering Ukraine
News from the Kremlin
Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence
World
Moscow's smart move will cause US hegemony to fall apart
Andrey Mihayloff Iran is one of the most powerful countries in the world. It opposes USA for 40 years Andrey Mihayloff Dmitry Sudakov Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Iran wants EU and US to look into the mirror to see the ugly reflection Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region
World
FT: Ukraine shocked by a new threat from the US
Putin implements martial law in Russia's four new regions
Russia
Putin implements martial law in Russia's four new regions
Last materials
Zelensky: Ukraine did not order a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge
Iran is one of the most powerful countries in the world. It opposes USA for 40 years
Global Times: Europeans begin to realize that they were victims of US global strategy
European Commission: Putin's gift to Berlusconi may violate sanctions
USA may 'shut off the spigot of funding Ukraine'
The Telegraph: Scholz's decision to save Germany infuriates Macron
Liz Truss announces her resignation as British Prime Minister
Moscow's smart move will cause US hegemony to fall apart
FT: Ukraine shocked by a new threat from the US
Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy