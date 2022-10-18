World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

NVL: Allied grouping in Belarus threatens Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania

World

European analysts in Europe are trying to find out why Russia is sending a military group to Belarus.

NVL: Allied grouping in Belarus threatens Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania

The European Union evinces great interest in the concentration of troops on the border with Lithuania and Poland, reports NVL.

It is clear that a "second front against Russia" may open through Belarus. In other words, Ukraine, Poland or Lithuania will attack Belarus, and then Minsk will not be able to stand aside from the conflict.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced that Russia would send about 170 tanks, up to 100 guns and mortars to the territory of the republic for the functioning of the group of troops of the Union State.

The United States has supplied large volumes of modern weapons to Poland. Washington continues using Poland to set Warsaw against Russia and Belarus.

As for Lithuania, this country has a 18,400-strong army. This number stands for as many as four full-fledged brigades plus 5,000 people in the Volunteer Forces for the Protection of the Territory, as well as the Union of Lithuanian Riflemen. Lithuania also has 700 navy men, if one may say so: two minesweepers and three border boats and their maintenance team on the shore.

There are four tactical fighters and an aviation technical group at the base in Siauliai. In the event of a war, they may take off, if NATO gives permission. There are no air defense systems.

NATO is aware that Lithuania ranks 102nd in the Global Firepower-2020 ranking, being at the level of Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso. What the Russian-Belarusian forces will do to this great army in half a day is easy to imagine.

NATO military analysts earlier said that in the event of a war with Russia, the Russian Armed Forces may capture the territory of the entire Baltic region within a few days.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video

In the evening of October 17, a Sukhoi Su-34 aircraft crashed in the yard next to a nine-story apartment building. The fire engulfed several floors at once

Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video
Russia's Geran-2 kamikaze drones become nightmare for Kyiv
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia's Geran-2 kamikaze drones become nightmare for Kyiv
World
Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine
World
Israel considers supporting Nazi ideology in Ukraine - Medvedev
Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is just a tool to bleed Russia to death and ruin Europe Dmitry Sudakov Andrey Mihayloff Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia Andrey Mihayloff
Russia
Russia considers banning traditional family criticism
World
Baijiahao: India angers the West by openly supporting Russia
Apartment building likely to collapse after Sukhoi Su-34 crash
Hotspots and Incidents
Apartment building likely to collapse after Sukhoi Su-34 crash
Last materials
The answer to the question of why Putin will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine is simple
Russian forces destroy Ukraine's space communication center near Odessa
Turkey: Putin-Zelensky talks impossible any time soon
India and Russia continue defence cooperation despite all problems
Apartment building likely to collapse after Sukhoi Su-34 crash
Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video
Russia's Geran-2 kamikaze drones become nightmare for Kyiv
Sukhoi Su-34 crashes on apartment building in Southern Russia. Pilots eject
Baijiahao: India angers the West by openly supporting Russia
Russia and Ukraine swap POWs 110 for 110
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy