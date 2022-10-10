Ukraine puts Dmitry Medvedev and Maria Zakharova on the wanted list

The Security Service of Ukraine has declared Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wanted, follows from the materials of the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The portal indicates that Medvedev is "hiding from the pre-trial investigation", the specified date of "disappearance": March 1, 2022.

He is charged with Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: "Infringement on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine."

Similar data was published about Maria Zakharova. At the same time, her "date of disappearance" is different - March 14.

The date of the last update of the information is October 10, 2022.