Dmitry Medvedev: 'Hypersonic arms will reach targets in US and EU faster'

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, warned that "hypersound" (hypersonic weapons — ed.) could quickly reach targets both in the US and Europe. In his opinion, all residents of the NATO states should listen to Russia to understand that Russia has chosen its own path.

The Russian authorities have decided to incorporate the republics of Donbass and "other territories” into the country.

The new regions will be protected with the help of those mobilized.

Russia can use any weapon, "including strategic ones,” so "no need to intimidate Moscow."

The above are the conclusions that Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has made from Putin's address to the nation on September 21, when he announced partial call-up.

"Referendums will be held, and the Donbass republics and other territories will be accepted into Russia. The protection of all the territories that have joined will be significantly strengthened by the Russian Armed Forces.

"Russia announced that it is not only mobilization capabilities, but also any Russian weapons including strategic nuclear weapons and weapons based on new principles that could be used for such protection. Therefore, various retired idiots with general lampasses do not need to frighten us talking about NATO attacking Crimea. Hypersound will be able to reach targets in Europe and in the United States much faster, guaranteed.

"The Western establishment, in general, all citizens of the NATO countries need to understand that Russia has chosen its own path. There is no turning back," Medvedev stressed.