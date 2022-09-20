Kyiv will continue fighting despite the referendums in the DPR, LPR and other Russian-controlled territories in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) and Kherson regions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba wrote on his personal Twitter account.
“Referendums won't change anything. Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and it will continue to liberate them, no matter what they say in Russia,” Kuleba said, calling the referendums “blackmail.”
Earlier, Kuleba said that Kyiv would ask the West to continue supplying weapons and ammunition until hostilities ended.
“Sometimes people ask me if we got enough weapons. <...> I can say enough is enough only after Ukraine wins. Until then, we will ask for more,” the minister said.
The special military operation continues with minor tactical changes. The Russian troops have moved on to strike vital objects of the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine