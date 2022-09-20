Ukraine will fight for its land despite referendums in Russia-controlled regions

Kyiv will continue fighting despite the referendums in the DPR, LPR and other Russian-controlled territories in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) and Kherson regions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba wrote on his personal Twitter account.

“Referendums won't change anything. Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and it will continue to liberate them, no matter what they say in Russia,” Kuleba said, calling the referendums “blackmail.”

Earlier, Kuleba said that Kyiv would ask the West to continue supplying weapons and ammunition until hostilities ended.