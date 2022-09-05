World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia sanctions Ben Stiller and Sean Penn

World

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sanctioned 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.

Russia sanctions Ben Stiller and Sean Penn

"In response to the ever-expanding personal sanctions imposed against Russian citizens by the Administration of [US President Joe] Biden, another group of individuals from among members of the US Congress, high-ranking officials, representatives of business and expert communities, as well as cultural figures, will be barred from entering the Russian Federation on a permanent basis," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition to Penn and Stiller, US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Matthew Axelrod, World Policy Institute staff member Paul Goble, Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Kramer, and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, have been banned from entering Russia as well.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Armed Forces put Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson out of use

The Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson has been put out of use because of the constant shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces put Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson out of use
Giant spinning wheel attraction collapses to the ground in India
Hotspots and Incidents
Giant spinning wheel attraction collapses to the ground in India
Hotspots and Incidents
Two employees of Russian Embassy in Kabul killed in suicide bombing attack
World
Russia sanctions Ben Stiller and Sean Penn
Andrey Mihayloff Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies Andrey Mihayloff Michael Pravica The scorpion and the frog: Will Germany and Russia ever truly reconcile? Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko
Russian football fans go to Ukraine to defend Donbas
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian football fans go to Ukraine to defend Donbas
Last materials
Russia sanctions Ben Stiller and Sean Penn
Russian football fans go to Ukraine to defend Donbas
Ukrainian Armed Forces put Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson out of use
Giant spinning wheel attraction collapses to the ground in India
Two employees of Russian Embassy in Kabul killed in suicide bombing attack
US stands behind assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner
Armed Forces of Ukraine lose 94 tanks in just three days
G7 decides to bite the hand that feeds Europe by capping oil prices
Silvio Berlusconi tells joke about self, Putin, Biden and Pope
Hungary: Europe is in catastrophic situation because of Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy