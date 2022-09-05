Russia sanctions Ben Stiller and Sean Penn

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sanctioned 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.

"In response to the ever-expanding personal sanctions imposed against Russian citizens by the Administration of [US President Joe] Biden, another group of individuals from among members of the US Congress, high-ranking officials, representatives of business and expert communities, as well as cultural figures, will be barred from entering the Russian Federation on a permanent basis," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition to Penn and Stiller, US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Matthew Axelrod, World Policy Institute staff member Paul Goble, Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Kramer, and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, have been banned from entering Russia as well.