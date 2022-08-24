Bloomberg reveals the content of the new US military aid package to Ukraine

The new US military aid package for Ukraine, announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday, includes six NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems (SAMs), in addition to the two previously announced by Washington. This was reported on Wednesday by the Bloomberg agency, citing sources.

Ukraine will also receive 245,000 155mm artillery shells, 65,000 120mm mortar rounds, U24 anti-artillery radars, an unmanned aerial vehicle suppression system (UAS), support equipment, Vampire UAV countermeasures, laser-guided missile systems, and funds for military training and support.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced the allocation of the largest package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of almost $ 3 billion.

The new package will allow Kyiv to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and ammunition, anti-UAV systems and radars for defense in the "long term".