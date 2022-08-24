World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia: Zelensky's online participation violated the UN Security Council rules

World

The Russian delegation to the UN opposed the virtual participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the UN Security Council.

Russia: Zelensky's online participation violated the UN Security Council rules

"Our delegation objects to the online participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in today's meeting. We are not against the participation of the President of Ukraine or his representatives in the meeting. But only such participation should be face-to-face - with his physical presence in the Security Council hall. This is not our whim, but the rules that govern the work of the Council. There is no politics here, but a matter of procedure," said Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.

He noted that during the pandemic, the Council decided to work in an online format. But all video-conference meetings, by common decision of the members of the Council, "were informal." When the Council returned to the meeting room after the active phase of the pandemic, its members decided that they had returned to the normal format of work and the temporary rules of procedure for its work.

"That is, if we are members of the Security Council sitting in the hall, then other member states, according to rule 37, must be present in the hall," Nebenzya said.

He brought the issue of Zelensky's virtual participation to a procedural vote.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Putin will not strike Kyiv. He will strangle Ukraine slowly instead

Ukraine is doing its best to push Russia to strike decision-making centers in Kyiv. However, Putin will not swallow the bait

Putin will not strike Kyiv. He will strangle Ukraine slowly instead
NATO may get officially involved in Ukrainian conflict
World
NATO may get officially involved in Ukrainian conflict
World
Ending military operation in Ukraine now is extremely dangerous, Polish official says
World
Expert said which Ukrainian actions may lead to a change of format of Russian operation
Lyuba Lulko Putin will not strike Kyiv. He will strangle Ukraine slowly instead Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff If Russia pulls out from Libya, it will lose all Africa Andrey Mihayloff John Stanton Surviving America’s Industrial Manufacturing, Quality Centric Health Care System John Stanton
Africa
If Russia pulls out from Libya, it will lose all Africa
World
Germany no longer able to supply arms from its warehouses to Ukraine
US military analyst explains why NATO weakens itself
World
US military analyst explains why NATO weakens itself
Last materials
Bloomberg reveals the content of the new US military aid package to Ukraine
Russia: Zelensky's online participation violated the UN Security Council rules
Patrushev: The West may have to deal with terrible consequences due to its indifference
NZIV: Saudi Arabia handed over missiles with a range of up to 500 km to Kyiv
Military expert predicts turning point in Ukraine special operation
Biden reveals the price of the biggest military aid to Ukraine for the country's Independence day
Russia Defense Minister: Moscow deliberately slows down the operation in Ukraine
Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles may strike NATO base in Romania before they know it
US Lieutenant Colonel named the real reason which led to the conflict in Ukraine
Turkey says Crimea should go to Ukraine if agreement with Russia is signed
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy