Expert said which Ukrainian actions may lead to a change of format of Russian operation

The strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on peaceful and strategic facilities in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) and Zaporizhzhya region add relevance to the issue of changing the format of the special operation, said Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean government Georgy Muradov.

In an interview with Izvestia, he noted that the actions of the Kyiv regime should be qualified as terrorist. The politician stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to shell the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the dam of the Kakhovka reservoir, the infrastructure of the DPR and LPR.

"This puts on the agenda the political issue of changing the format of the special military operation," Muradov said.

In his opinion, the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are shelling peaceful objects in order to increase the degree of confrontation between Western countries and the Russian Federation.