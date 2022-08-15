The United States holds military exercises with CSTO countries. Russia keeps silence

Military exercises organized by the Central Directorate of the US Armed Forces with the participation of other members of the CSTO — Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan — are underway in Tajikistan. Russia urgently needs to change relations with the countries of Central Asia.

Let's imagine that three NATO countries are conducting military exercises with Russia, and even under Russia's supervision. The situation sounds absurd and unreal. Yet, three countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) — Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan — are conducting military exercises organized by the United States, and even with the participation of an American unit.

The name of the exercises speaks for itself — Regional Cooperation 2022. Military personnel of Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Pakistan also participate in the event.

The information on the exercise was published on the website of the US Embassy in Tajikistan.

The message says that "the exercise is being held to strengthen regional security and stability, increase the ability of the countries to curb the spread of weapons of mass destruction, terrorism and drug trafficking, as well as to help develop regional defense forces in international peacekeeping operations and exchange information."

"As the largest U. S. military exercise involving the countries of Central and South Asia, Regional Cooperation 2022 provides a unique opportunity to strengthen relationships with our partners in the region," U. S. Ambassador to Tajikistan John Mark Pommersheim said.

Tajikistan lets USA enter its territory for $60 million

Earlier it was reported that in confirmation of a strong partnership, the United States pledged to provide Tajikistan with assistance in the amount of more than $60 million, which will be implemented over the next two years." In a nutshell, Tajikistan sold itself to Washington.

After all, it is the Russian Federation that provides Tajikistan with a defense umbrella, meaning:

the Russian 201st military base and aviation group are located on the territory of Tajikistan;

Moscow conducts negotiations with the Taliban so that they do not cross the border with Tajikistan;

Russia helped sitting President Emomali Rahmon come to power during the 1990s, which gave the country an opportunity to preserve statehood in the conditions of a bloody civil war.

Provided that Russia is building relations with the Taliban while the US intends to keep the Talibs in the black list of sanctions (Dushanbe welcomes this), it is obvious that the US-Tajikistan tandem will work against Russia.

The world has changed after February 24, but not for CSTO partners

The US has been operating in Central Asia for a long time. However, before February 24, people in Russia would only frown at the news of joint exercises, but today one gets a strong feeling that this is an act of betrayal.

The world has changed, but not for Rahmon, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov. They still want to improve relations with the West at the expense of the Russian economy.

All of them have decided to become a springboard for US actions in the region:

de jure — with a focus on Afghanistan,

de facto — against the Russian Federation.

It is an open secret that the United States has only one method of "ensuring stability" — to throw in some millions of dollars and decommissioned hardware. Afterwards, the Americans destabilize this country in order to create geopolitical problems for the Russian Federation.

Therefore, Tajikistan will soon face a small crisis that will soon develop into a major military conflict. Yet, Tajikistan will ask the CSTO (Russia that is) for help.

Kazakhstan has long been coming to the West on bended knee

This was the case of Kazakhstan in January. Kazakhstan is a Western-oriented country. Suffice it to say that it is Americans and British who take senior positions at all state-owned companies in this country.

Kazakhstan participates in NATO's Partnership for Peace program, within the framework of which a NATO training center was established in the country.

Kazakhstan also signed an intelligence exchange agreement with Turkey, a NATO member. In accordance with the agreement, which was signed during the operation in Ukraine, any data received from Kazakhstan will be passed on to the UK and the USA by the Turkish military.

There is evidence that Kazakhstan sells weapons to Ukraine through Jordan under the supervision of London. Kazakhstan's interest in supporting Ukraine is obvious — Kazakhstan's nationalism will soon outstrip that of Ukraine.

Kyrgyzstan drags Russia into whirlpool of problems

How many times has Moscow saved Kyrgyzstan from consequences of "color" revolutions organized by the United States? Nevertheless, Bishkek hosted US Central Command Commander General Michael Kurilla in June, who courted the government on "strengthening the borders and countering transnational threats in the context of the situation in Afghanistan."

Kyrgyzstan has pro-Western elites in power. They have been raised through student grants, bribing officials, support of radical structures. They will always stand against Russia's operation in Ukraine. This remark, to one degree or another, is true for all countries of Central Asia.

Russia urgently needs to change the rules within CSTO

If in the short term Russia does not want to receive new Ukraines near its borders, Moscow must urgently change the style of communication within the CSTO. Partner countries should always keep in mind the fact that they depend on the Russian economy, the ruble, investments, and income from labor migrants. By the way, their number in the Russian Federation has now increased due to the strong ruble.

Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will have to choose which side they are on in the new world. And this moment is getting closer.