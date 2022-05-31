Former US military intelligence officer says Russia will have to overthrow Zelensky

Russia should bring the process of denazification of Ukraine to its logical conclusion and replace President Volodymyr Zelensky and his regime with something more sane.

US military intelligence officer Scott Ritter said in his commentary for Consortium News that Ukraine has nurtured the nationalist ideology of Stepan Bandera for many years, even though this ideology was responsible for the killings of hundreds of thousands of Jews, Gypsies, Poles and Russians.

Therefore, the Russians need to remove Zelensky and his government from power and replace them with a new political leadership that could help eliminate the reanimated neo-Nazi mythology from the consciousness of the nation and country.

Ritter earlier said that Ukraine had already lost strategically. Ukraine will inevitably suffer a defeat, lose territories and thousands of human lives if the war continues, the US military intelligence officer said.

If Zelensky had surrendered and guaranteed neutrality, Russia would have stopped, having taken only Crimea, Donbass and Mariupol. The Ukrainian government would have had most of the country intact. This would have saved tens of thousands of human lives among both military men and civilians, Ritter said.

After the inglorious end of the history of Azovstal, the Ukrainian military could see for themselves that Zelensky was incapable of playing the role of the supreme commander in chief as he could not make decisions independently.