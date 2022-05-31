EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Former US military intelligence officer says Russia will have to overthrow Zelensky

World

Russia should bring the process of denazification of Ukraine to its logical conclusion and replace President Volodymyr Zelensky and his regime with something more sane.

Former US military intelligence officer says Russia will have to overthrow Zelensky

US military intelligence officer Scott Ritter said in his commentary for Consortium News that Ukraine has nurtured the nationalist ideology of Stepan Bandera for many years, even though this ideology was responsible for the killings of hundreds of thousands of Jews, Gypsies, Poles and Russians.

Therefore, the Russians need to remove Zelensky and his government from power and replace them with a new political leadership that could help eliminate the reanimated neo-Nazi mythology from the consciousness of the nation and country.

Ritter earlier said that Ukraine had already lost strategically. Ukraine will inevitably suffer a defeat, lose territories and thousands of human lives if the war continues, the US military intelligence officer said.

If Zelensky had surrendered and guaranteed neutrality, Russia would have stopped, having taken only Crimea, Donbass and Mariupol. The Ukrainian government would have had most of the country intact. This would have saved tens of thousands of human lives among both military men and civilians, Ritter said.

After the inglorious end of the history of Azovstal, the Ukrainian military could see for themselves that Zelensky was incapable of playing the role of the supreme commander in chief as he could not make decisions independently.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Russia
Russia may strike 'not Kyiv' should anyone attack Russian cities - Medvedev

The Russian Armed Forces may attack "not Kyiv”, but the centers where such "criminal decisions” were made

Russia may strike 'not Kyiv' should anyone attack Russian cities - Medvedev
Lavrov responds to rumours about Putin's illness
World
Lavrov responds to rumours about Putin's illness
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia reports destruction of Italian howitzers in Ukraine
Columnists
How deeply has Western propaganda affected you?
John V. How deeply has Western propaganda affected you? John V. Andreas C Chrysafis American mass shooting tragedies: Why do they happen? Andreas C Chrysafis Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Mass Shootings: America’s social catastrophe and spatial planning Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia needs to win psychological victory in Ukraine to reach turning point
Hotspots and Incidents
Armed Forces of Ukraine shell the centre of Donetsk
Two Russian mercenaries killed in Central African Republic
World
Two Russian mercenaries killed in Central African Republic
Last materials
Former US military intelligence officer says Russia will have to overthrow Zelensky
Patrushev: Poland proceeds to operation to seize Western Ukraine
Van with 152 dead bodies inside found at Azovstal
Two Russian soldiers sentenced to over 11 years in prison in Ukraine
How deeply has Western propaganda affected you?
Russia may strike 'not Kyiv' should anyone attack Russian cities - Medvedev
Two Russian mercenaries killed in Central African Republic
Russia reports destruction of Italian howitzers in Ukraine
Russia needs to win psychological victory in Ukraine to reach turning point
Armed Forces of Ukraine shell the centre of Donetsk
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy