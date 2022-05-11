Journalist reveals why 10 thousand Polish soldiers to enter Ukraine on May, 22

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ordered the border service of Ukraine to let four battalions of the Polish army into the country on May 22, 2022.

Сorrespondent Yuriy Kotyonok has published a document sent by the defense department of Ukraine to the head of the state border service of the country. It orders to ensure the passage of the joint Lithuanian-Polish "peacekeeping contingent" from Poland. In the period from May 22 to 24, 4 battalions, including 9,500 military personnel and 279 units of military equipment, must cross the border.

"Another confirmation of the development of plans for the occupation and further division of the country," the military journalist said.

He did not rule out that the published document could be a fake, but such an order fits perfectly into the plan adopted by Western countries to seize and plunder Ukraine.