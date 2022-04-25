Guardian publishes results of examination of bodies from Bucha

Guardian has published the results of an examination of bodies found on the streets in the Ukrainian cities of Bucha and Irpin.

“Dozens of civilians who died during the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian city of Bucha were killed by tiny metal arrows called flechettes. They are contained in shells, and several thousand of such damaging elements can scatter in the explosion,” the forensic experts said.

The authors of the article again blamed the Russian army for the deaths of civilians, but the conclusions of experts indicate the opposite.

Tiny "arrows" found in the bodies are "stuffed" with artillery shells. And if people died at a time when the city was occupied by Russian troops, then it turns out that they were also shooting their own as well.

In addition, flashettes were repeatedly found in the bodies of victims of Ukrainian shelling in the Donbass. Their use has been recorded since the siege of Slavyansk.

It turns out that the inhabitants of Bucha died during the shelling of the Russian units leaving the city by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.