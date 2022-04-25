EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Guardian publishes results of examination of bodies from Bucha

World

Guardian has published the results of an examination of bodies found on the streets in the Ukrainian cities of Bucha and Irpin.

Guardian publishes results of examination of bodies from Bucha

“Dozens of civilians who died during the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian city of Bucha were killed by tiny metal arrows called flechettes. They are contained in shells, and several thousand of such damaging elements can scatter in the explosion,” the forensic experts said.

The authors of the article again blamed the Russian army for the deaths of civilians, but the conclusions of experts indicate the opposite.

Tiny "arrows" found in the bodies are "stuffed" with artillery shells. And if people died at a time when the city was occupied by Russian troops, then it turns out that they were also shooting their own as well.

In addition, flashettes were repeatedly found in the bodies of victims of Ukrainian shelling in the Donbass. Their use has been recorded since the siege of Slavyansk.

It turns out that the inhabitants of Bucha died during the shelling of the Russian units leaving the city by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
Russia
Western audiences learn the truth about Bucha from the Western media

The Guardian publishes the first results of the forensic examination of the bodies found in Irpen and Bucha. In spite of propaganda in general — "It is Russia's fault", some surprising things appear!

Western audiences learn the truth about Bucha from the Western media
Footage of a battle during a special Russian military operation
Hotspots and Incidents
Footage of a battle during a special Russian military operation
Russia
Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter crews in action
Russia
Footage of destruction of AFU ammunition and weapons depots
Andrey Mihayloff What will the world be like after Russia's operation in Ukraine? Andrey Mihayloff Usam Ozdemirov Western blitzkrieg failed. Is Russia ready for protracted economic war? Usam Ozdemirov Alexander Shtorm Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia Alexander Shtorm
Russia
Demining in Kharkov region
Video
Joe Biden shakes hands with the air again
USA: demonstration in defense of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion
World
USA: demonstration in defense of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion
Last materials
Guardian publishes results of examination of bodies from Bucha
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
Joe Biden shakes hands with the air again
USA: demonstration in defense of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion
Emmanuel Macron claimed victory in the French presidential election
Western audiences learn the truth about Bucha from the Western media
Footage of destruction of AFU ammunition and weapons depots
Andrei Rublev won the tournament against Novak Djokovic
Footage of a battle during a special Russian military operation
Russia helps rebuild a monument to World War II veterans
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy