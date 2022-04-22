EN RU FR PT
Russia names two aims of the second stage of the special operation in Ukraine

During the second stage of the special operation Russian army should establish full control over the Donbass and create a land corridor to the Crimea. This was stated by Deputy Commander of the Central Military District (CVO), Major General Rustam Minnekaev.

"Since the beginning of the second phase of the special operation, which has already begun, literally two days ago, one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over Donbass and southern Ukraine," he said.

Achieving this goal will make it possible to create a land corridor to the Crimea, Minnekaev stressed.

"This will make it possible to provide a land corridor to the Crimea, as well as to influence the vital facilities of the Ukrainian [military forces], Black Sea ports, through which agricultural and metallurgical products are delivered to [other] countries," said the deputy commander.

Minnekaev also stressed that the technical superiority of the Russian army over the Ukrainian Armed Forces on land, sea and airspace is obvious.

