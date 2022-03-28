EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Roman Abramovich poisoning in Kiev: Red eyes and flaky skin

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has developed symptoms similar to signs of poisoning after his trip to Ukraine, where he took part in the process to organise negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources close to the situation.

According to the publication, Abramovich and two members of the negotiating group from Ukraine experienced redness of the eyes, tearing, and skin flaking on the face and hands. Their condition has improved, their lives are out of danger, the newspaper said.

Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov is believed to be one of the victims of the suspected poisoning. Umerov himself denied this information and assured that he was fine.

According to journalist Farida Rustamova (Faridaily), Roman Abramovich did experience symptoms of poisoning after his first trip to Kiev about two weeks ago, a source familiar with the details of the incident told Faridaily. The billionaire lost sight for several hours. Abramovich and a representative of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, received medical treatment afterwards at a clinic in Istanbul. They are both fine at the moment. Abramovich and Umerov attended the meeting, which was held in Ukraine on March 3.

Since the incident, Roman Abramovich has visited Kiev at least once again. Abramovich will take part in another round of negotiations, which is to begin tomorrow, March 29, in Istanbul.

It remains unknown what exactly could cause the poisoning.

Earlier, The Times reported that Roman Abramovich handed Russian President Putin a hand-written note from Ukrainian President Zelensky. After the meeting in Kiev, the publication said, Abramovich flew to Moscow to hand over the note outlining Ukraine's position on the terms of the peace agreement.

On March 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Abramovich was involved in the initial stage of the process to organise negotiations between the two countries.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
