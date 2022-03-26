EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

General: Zelensky will soon surrender

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will soon announce the surrender of the country, Dimitar Shivikov, former commander of the 61st Stryamskaya Mechanized Brigade (battalion commander in Iraq, national commander of the 18th Bulgarian contingent in Afghanistan), stated on the air of the Bulgarian National Radio.

He also set out an opinion that the special operation in Ukraine will end with Moscow's victory.

"I have no doubt that the Russian Federation with its military contingent will win this conflict," General Dimitar Shivikov said.

As long as Russia's goal is to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, Bulgaria should not provide any weapons to Kiev, as this would only lead to an escalation of the conflict, the general also said.

"One does not extinguish fire by pouring gasoline on it," Shivikov added.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko also spoke about Ukraine's possible surrender. Lukashenko recommended Zelensky should conclude an agreement with Russian President Putin. He also predicted that in case of refusal, Ukraine would be forced to capitulate. Moscow offers Kiev an absolutely acceptable version of the agreement, Lukashenko said.

"If Zelensky does not agree to this, then, believe me, he will have to sign an act of surrender in a short time,” Lukashenko said.

In the interview, Shivikov also stated that Ukraine had been running "an extremely Russophobic policy" since 2004. At the same time, it is Washington that has been manipulating Ukraine from overseas, he added.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
