EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Bringing NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine will trigger WWIII

World

Poland wants to bring in its peacekeepers to Ukraine to create a headquarters in Lvov and "stay there," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. According to him, the Baltic countries already propose sending military battalions to Ukraine.

Bringing NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine will trigger WWIII

A move to send NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine will turn into a direct military confrontation between NATO and Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with students and professors of MGIMO (Moscow State Institute of International Relations).

"Our Polish colleagues have said that there will be a NATO summit held, that they need to send peacekeepers. I hope they understand what they are talking about. This would be a direct confrontation between Russian and NATO armed forces, which everyone wanted to avoid saying that it should never take place at all,” Lavrov said.

According to him, if peacekeepers enter Ukraine from the western border, this could mean that Poland may pursue a goal to create headquarters in Lvov in order to stay there afterwards.

Speaking about the second goal of this "provocation", Lavrov said that the Baltic countries "can send their little battalions to defend Ukraine" too.

Russia must maintain restraint, the minister noted. Moscow has already outlined its position on the Ukrainian issue in writing.

On March 16, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Yaroslav Kaczynski said that NATO needs to send a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine.

"I believe that a NATO peacekeeping mission is needed, perhaps some kind of a broader international system, but a mission that will be able to defend itself, that will act in Ukraine,” he said.

The NATO charter has no provisions stipulating the deployment of peacekeeping missions in third countries. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but former President Petro Poroshenko amended the Ukrainian Constitution, having enshrined its course towards NATO membership.

Russia under no conditions wants Ukraine to become a member of NATO. In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he had lost interest in the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership because the alliance had publicly rejected such a possibility. Kiev had heard a lot about NATO's open doors for years, but then it came to realise that it would never enter those doors.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Montresor Montresor Don't Want War? Hey... Joe... Then Don't Start! Montresor Montresor Pyotr Yermilin How the world order is going to change after the special operation in Ukraine Pyotr Yermilin John Stanton President Joe Biden seeks to destroy Russia and punish the Russian people John Stanton
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
Bringing NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine will trigger WWIII
Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners
Russia strikes Ukraine's military facilities with long-range sea-based arms
Don't Want War? Hey... Joe... Then Don't Start!
Russia's Operation Z in Ukraine entering new level
How the world order is going to change after the special operation in Ukraine
Alexei Navalny sentenced to nine years in strict regime colony
President Joe Biden seeks to destroy Russia and punish the Russian people
Russia loses a total of 78 aircraft because of sanctions
Zelensky ready to discuss Crimea and Donbass with Putin
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy