Chechen President Kadyrov about Ukraine crisis: 'We have jihad!'

Chechen special forces will punish everyone who killed civilians in the Donbass and in Odessa, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov said.

Kadyrov turned to the Ukrainian military and "shaitans from nationalist battalions” on his Telegram channel:

"We have the addresses of all the shaitans and their families. Nazis know this. Like jackals, they are hiding behind the backs of the military men — those who took the oath to the people of Ukraine,” Kadyrov wrote.

The head of Chechnya called on the Ukrainian military to either do away with the "jackals" themselves or leave them to the Chechen special forces.

According to Kadyrov, everything will be over soon, and both the Russian and Ukrainian peoples will live in friendship, as before.

"Don't interfere. We won't stop. We have an order, we have jihad!!!” Kadyrov concluded.

Earlier, Kadyrov asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to order the fighters to seize Kharkiv, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. He called the crisis in Ukraine a threat to Russia, noting that the negotiations to achieve a peaceful solution to the crisis "is a good thing, but our brothers, our relatives and friends are dying now because of the hostilities, and few people pay due attention to."

The Kremlin responded by saying that Putin receives various proposals about ways to conduct a special operation in Ukraine and but he makes personal decisions of how to proceed.

