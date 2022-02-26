Rocket strikes multi-storey apartment building in Kiev

A shell hit an apartment building on Lobanovsky Avenue in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. The shell hit the 17th and the 8th floor, no one was killed.

Rocket strikes building in Kiev

"On February 26, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine received information that on Lobanovsky Avenue, 6A, a shell hit a multi-storey apartment building (17-18th floor),” the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko later said on his Telegram channel that it was a rocket that struck the building.

A surveillance camera video of the moment of the rocket strike appeared on the Internet.

Alexey Ramm, a military observer for Izvestia newspaper, suggested that it could be a rocket from the Strela-10 system, which was part of Ukraine's air defense system.

According to the specialist, the rocket is seen flying in parallel to the ground with an insignificant height gain. This suggests that the rocket was launched from a ground launcher. In addition, there is a trail of white smoke behind the rocketю This indicates that the rocket engine was still running, and the rocket had just been launched.

Aircraft rocket engine runs for no more than a couple of seconds, whereas in the case of anti-aircraft guided missiles, the engine can run for almost a minute or even longer, the specialist believes.

To crown it all, the scale of the destruction suggests that the rocket warhead was rather weak.