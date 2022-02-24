Belarus President Lukashenko suggests Russia and Ukraine should hold peace talks

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, after the start of the military operation in the Donbass, offered Russia and Ukraine to hold talks in Belarus capital Minsk, BelTA news agency reports.

"We are the Slavs, the three Slavic peoples. Let's sit down and decide our fate for the future, forever. (…) Perhaps it is quite realistic to stop this conflict, to resolve all issues. Maybe they will hear me,” the Belarusian president said.

Lukashenko is convinced that this is the only chance to stop the escalation and avoid the bloody war.

Ukraine was informed about Russia's imminent attack

Alexander Lukashenko also said that the military leadership of Ukraine was warned about the special operation by Russia, but it did not take any steps, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said, BelTA informs.

The Belarusian president clarified that the military leadership of Ukraine had held talks with their counterparts from Belarus twice. The last conversation took place after Lukashenko's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The details of the negotiations were brought to the attention of the Ukrainian side, Lukashenko noted.

"Tonight, before the operation, he (a representative of the military leadership of Ukraine — ed.) requested. I say, "Talk to him." You offered him from me that after the meeting with President Putin, our President of Belarus recommended that you immediately contact the Minister of Defense, the Russian General Staff so that this massacre did not start. Did he call? He didn't call. Knowing that the conflict could start, he did not even call Moscow,” Lukashenko said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, against the background of the Russian military operation to protect Donbass, declared the implementation of martial law throughout Ukraine. Zelensky also called on Western countries to respond and close airspace.