EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Moscow expels US Deputy Ambassador Bart Gorman

World

Moscow expelled US Deputy Ambassador Bart Gorman from Russia, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the embassy.

Moscow expels US Deputy Ambassador Bart Gorman

"Gorman was the second most senior official at the U. S. Embassy in Moscow after the ambassador and a key member of the embassy's senior management team,” Embassy spokesman Jason Rebholz was quoted as saying.

Gorman's expulsion was announced after US Ambassador John Sullivan paid a visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Sullivan left the building of the ministry about 15 minutes later and did not leave any comments.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier said that Moscow was ready to send a response to US proposals on security guarantees on February 17. According to him, it will be published in a few hours after it was sent to Washington.

On February 16, the US State Department announced that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was ready to meet with Lavrov in due time" A day earlier, Blinken phoned Lavrov. During the phone call, the Russian minister stressed out the need to continue cooperation on security guarantees.

Joe Biden accuses Russia of false flag operation in Ukraine

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden claimed that he had information confirming that Russia was conducting a false flag operation.

Speaking to reporters, Biden said that the threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine was very high. Russia is going to invade Ukraine in the next few days, Biden said. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Biden said that Russia had moved in more troops, contrary to Moscow's claims on their withdrawal.

"Every indication we have is that they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine. My sense is it will happen in the next several days," Biden said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Lyuba Lulko Poland and Hungary may pay for their anti-LGBT, child protection laws Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Moscow and London conduct secret talks to reformat Ukraine Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The so-called Ukraine crisis and the hysterical West Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
People's Republic of Donetsk opens fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces
Moscow tourist killed in Karachay-Cherkessia for going to the toilet on the road
European Parliament shuts down Latvian MEP for speaking about Donbass
NATO plans to destabilise Moldovan Transdniestrian Republic
Poland and Hungary may pay for their anti-LGBT, child protection laws
Linda Evangelista unveils her disfigured body that she lost to CoolSculpting
Russia's share in global nuclear market to grow to 20 percent
Kamila Valieva's doping test still remains a mystery to all
Moscow responds to Biden's hypocritical address to the Russians
Moscow and London conduct secret talks to reformat Ukraine
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy