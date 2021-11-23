EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

USA and China suddenly stand up against Russia and OPEC

World

The United States will release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves, the White House said. Other large oil consumers of the world — Great Britain, South Korea, Japan, as well as China and India — will make the same decision. The statement from the White House says that the countries have decided to take such action owing to Washington's diplomatic efforts.

USA and China suddenly stand up against Russia and OPEC

"Today, the President is announcing that the Department of Energy will make available releases of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower prices for Americans and address the mismatch between demand exiting the pandemic and supply," the White House said.

"And, as a result of President Biden's leadership and our diplomatic efforts, this release will be taken in parallel with other major energy consuming nations including China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom. This culminates weeks of consultations with countries around the world, and we are already seeing the effect of this work on oil prices. Over the last several weeks as reports of this work became public, oil prices are down nearly 10 percent," the White House also said.

The move comes as an unprecedented attempt to curb the rise in oil prices, which could cause a backlash from OPEC+, Bloomberg said. The United States and its allies announced the decision after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners opposed calls for a significant increase in production. Therefore, the decision of the White House comes as a challenge for the positions of Saudi Arabia, Russia and other OPEC+ members in the oil market.

On November 22, Bloomberg reported that the Joe Biden administration persuaded a number of countries of the world to follow the example of the United States to release their own strategic oil reserves to reduce prices in global markets. It was assumed that the United States would thus use the reserves of the national strategic reserve, which was created in 1973 after the global energy crisis. The White House said in a statement that it was necessary to cut prices due to high costs of fuel for US consumers.

Last materials
Elderly woman performs surgery on herself to relieve pain
Kremlin: Russia is not going to attack anyone
Russia makes unprecedented decision to assemble Kalashnikov rifles in India
Russian man kills himself in airplane toilet while flying home from Egypt
Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good
Topic of Russia's allegedly imminent invasion of Ukraine is heating up again
Man sentenced to 18 months of community work after toilet paper stunt goes wrong
USA asks Turkey to ban Russian warships from passing through Bosphorus
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Ukraine readies a provocative action
Russian admiral says Kursk submarine sank due to collision with NATO sub
Popular
World
USA asks Turkey to ban Russian warships from passing through Bosphorus

The United States and Turkey are discussing a possibility to block the Bosphorus for Russian warships

USA asks Turkey to ban Russian warships from passing through Bosphorus
Russian admiral says Kursk submarine sank due to collision with NATO sub
History, traditions
Russian admiral says Kursk submarine sank due to collision with NATO sub
World
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Ukraine readies a provocative action
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good
Alexander Shtorm Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good Alexander Shtorm Costantino Ceoldo Freedom in danger: Interview with Senator Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo Usam Ozdemirov Gone are the days when Russia looked up to the West Usam Ozdemirov
World
Topic of Russia's allegedly imminent invasion of Ukraine is heating up again
Society
Russian man kills himself in airplane toilet while flying home from Egypt
Man sentenced to 18 months of community work after toilet paper stunt goes wrong
Society
Man sentenced to 18 months of community work after toilet paper stunt goes wrong
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy