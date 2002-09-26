World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Hillary Clinton admits Russia wins the game of 'vaccine diplomacy'

World » Americas

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton set out her concerns about Russia's victory over the US in "vaccine diplomacy."

Hillary Clinton admits Russia wins the game of 'vaccine diplomacy'

Clinton said she was both "intrigued" and "a little saddened" about the way that Russia and China promote their coronavirus vaccines, The Independent reports.

"They are using vaccine diplomacy. They are going into countries and saying "We will take care of you." Their strides in doing so "leaves the United States playing catch up," she added.

Clinton stressed that the United States would have enough doses to vaccinate its entire population, so one needs to share the vaccines with others, both bilaterally and through the international mechanism to ensure the availability of COVAX vaccines.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (the maker of Sputnik V vaccine) has recently applied for the participation of the Sputnik V vaccine in the COVAX mechanism. In February, it became known that China would provide the mechanism with 10 million doses of its vaccine.

Russia and China supply their drugs bilaterally. Agreements for the supplies of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine have been concluded with more than 50 countries. The Chinese authorities say that they were sending their vaccines as humanitarian aid to 53 states, and to 27 other countries - on a commercial basis.

Last materials
Hillary Clinton admits Russia wins the game of 'vaccine diplomacy'
New economic miracle: China becomes even stronger after COVID-19 pandemic
Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic, Global Peace and Imperatives of our Future
Putin refuses to be vaccinated in public
Turkish lira collapses against the US dollar yet again
Long-range Tu-22M bomber crashes in Central Russia, three pilots killed
Who can criticise Joe Biden best?
Taxi cab driver bites off woman's finger
US to use B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit strategic bombers to strike Russia
Putin to be vaccinated on March 23
Popular
Disasters, catastrophes
Long-range Tu-22M bomber crashes in Central Russia, three pilots killed

Russian long-range bomber aircraft Tu-22M crashed near the city of Kaluga in Central Russia on March 23

Long-range Tu-22M bomber crashes in Central Russia, three pilots killed
New economic miracle: China becomes even stronger after COVID-19 pandemic
Asia
New economic miracle: China becomes even stronger after COVID-19 pandemic
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkish lira collapses against the US dollar yet again
News from the Kremlin
Putin refuses to be vaccinated in public
Andrey Mihayloff New economic miracle: China becomes even stronger after COVID-19 pandemic Andrey Mihayloff Mahboob A. Khawaja Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic, Global Peace and Imperatives of our Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Dmitry Sudakov Who can criticise Joe Biden best? Dmitry Sudakov
Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic, Global Peace and Imperatives of our Future
Columnists
Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic, Global Peace and Imperatives of our Future
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy