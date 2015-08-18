Pentagon creates 60,000-strong army of spies

Over the past decade, the United States has created a secret, multi-thousand-strong army, whose members carry out various tasks both inside and outside the USA, Newsweek reports as a result of an extensive two-year journalistic investigation.

According to the US-based publication, the secret network includes at least about 60,000 people, while the real number of such agents may turn out to be even greater. The program involves about 130 private organizations, as well as dozens of little-known and secret government organizations. The secret army receives the funding of more than $900 million a year, Newsweek said.

The money is used, inter alia, to make forged documents for agents operating under assumed names, pay bills and taxes on their behalf, to create special tracking devices and camouflage equipment.

About a half of all employees of the secret network act as agents of the special operations forces. Some of them work in war zones, for example, in Pakistan and West Africa, but most often they operate to carry out missions in US-unfriendly countries, such as Iran and North Korea. The secret army also includes military intelligence specialists working undercover in different countries.

In addition, thousands of cybersecurity and intelligence specialists operate within the secret network to collect data available on the Internet. Members of the group work to ensure the security of the entire network and help hiding information about all people and organizations involved in Pentagon's secret missions.

Thus, the Pentagon spies act in much the same way as Russian or Chinese agents, whom Washington regularly accuses of similar criminal operations, Newsweek concludes.