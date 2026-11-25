Rigid silhouettes lose their power: This natural shade replaces dark bases in winter layering

For the autumn-winter 2026 season, stylist Alexander Rogov identifies camel as a pivotal shift in wardrobe construction, moving the tone beyond its traditional association with outerwear into the core of daily dressing. The color, a warm beige reminiscent of camel hair, is being applied to a broader range of garments than previously typical, signaling a move toward softer, more integrated neutrals.

Photo: Мария Круглова is licensed under public domain A girl on the steps in a coat

Rogov notes that camel is now appearing in business and casual suits, knitwear such as sweaters and cardigans, and various fabrics for trousers and skirts. It extends to accessories, including scarves and bags. This expansion suggests a styling choice where the color acts as a unifying base rather than a single statement piece, allowing for layered looks that rely on tonal harmony rather than high contrast.

The visual effect of choosing camel over black is a reduction in rigidity. Rogov describes it as a neutral base that feels softer and more expensive than standard black, facilitating combinations with other muted tones. This approach prioritizes wearability and a cohesive silhouette, particularly in cold-weather ensembles where multiple layers are worn simultaneously.

While camel takes a leading role in this specific seasonal recommendation, Rogov also points to graphite and mustard as alternatives. Graphite offers a less severe substitute for black, while mustard introduces warmth. The common thread among these selections is a preference for natural, earthy tones that provide a durable foundation for a wardrobe, independent of fleeting micro-trends.