Scarf as Structural Anchor: Volume, Material, and Placement in 2026/27 Fashion

For the 2026/27 season, the scarf has moved beyond its traditional role as a quick, utilitarian layer against the cold. On runways from Loewe to Celine, designers are treating the accessory as the structural anchor of the outfit, a piece that dictates the silhouette rather than merely supplementing it. The shift is visible in the volume of the fabric and the precision of its placement, transforming a simple wrap into a defining element of the ensemble.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use An autumn look with a scarf

The Architecture of Volume

The most distinct change is in proportion. Instead of thin, flat layers, collections from Loewe and Celine feature dense, sculptural pieces that hold their shape. These scarves resemble quilted cushions or heavy satin folded with deliberate intent. The styling guidance here is about restraint elsewhere: to let the scarf command attention, the rest of the outfit must remain stark. A straight-cut coat and simple trousers provide the necessary negative space. The knot, if there is one, should appear natural and slightly unkempt rather than tightly wound, allowing the texture to remain the focal point. This approach turns a functional item into a statement of form, where the drape of the material creates a visible change in the wearer's profile.

Material Shifts and Wearability

For those who find bulky knitwear impractical, the texture itself is undergoing a transformation. Brands such as Gabriela Hearst, Toteme, and Givenchy have introduced leather and velvet alternatives. These materials offer a different kind of warmth and structure; a leather scarf paired with a turtleneck and a tailored suit creates a line of rigidity that soft knits cannot achieve. This combination works well indoors and out, providing a polished edge that maintains its shape without the fluffiness of wool. The visual effect is one of collected severity, where the accessory adds weight and definition to the upper body.

Beyond the neck, the scarf is being repurposed to define the waist. Designers from The Row and shows at Copenhagen Fashion Week suggest tying long scarves around the hips rather than the waist. When wrapped over wide-leg trousers or a skirt, with the knot shifted to one side, the accessory acts as a functional belt. This is a practical way to alter the line of a basic outfit without adding a new item, creating a visual break that separates the upper and lower halves of the body.

In evening settings, the scarf's role expands further. Altuzarra and Area have demonstrated how large silk squares can serve as halter tops. Folded diagonally and tied at the neck and waist, the fabric replaces a blouse entirely. Underneath an oversized jacket, this creates a layered look where the accessory is the primary garment. This method offers a specific solution for formal wear, turning a portable accessory into a complete top with a distinct, architectural drape.

Headwear and Texture

For those who prefer to avoid hats, the scarf is taking on the role of headwear. Alaïa showed how a large pashmina can be draped over the head and wrapped around the neck, leaving the hair untouched while providing wind protection. Paired with large sunglasses, this style offers a cinematic quality that a beanie does not, maintaining a sleek line from face to shoulder. It is a functional choice for those who want coverage without altering the shape of their head or hair.

Finally, the return of the collar is evident in the use of fur. Valentino, Acne Studios, and Magda Butrym are featuring detachable fur collars and scarf-like pieces that evoke vintage yokes. These items are designed to be added to a coat or even a down jacket, providing a concentrated point of luxury without the commitment of a fur coat. This approach allows for a touch of elegance in casual winter wear, where the texture of the fur contrasts with the smoothness of the underlying fabric, creating a distinct visual hierarchy at the neckline.