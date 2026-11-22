London fashion history: the evolution of 19th-century military lapels into modern civilian wear

The English collar, a structure defined by its deep, notched lapels, serves as a functional correction to the body's vertical lines rather than merely a stylistic affectation. Originating from 19th-century military uniforms, where officers unfastened their jackets to reveal the underlying shirt, the design was refined by Savile Row tailors into a civilian standard that persists because of its geometric effect on proportion. The key visual mechanism is the V-shape created by the lapels; this deep vertical line elongates the neck and adds visual height, a proportion that holds its integrity regardless of the trend cycle surrounding it. The wearability of this silhouette lies in its adaptability to the open chest area, which allows the wearer to adjust the layering below. A thick turtleneck or a contrasting shirt collar changes the visual weight of the neckline without altering the coat's structure, making it a versatile base for both formal and casual pairings.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The girl in the cap

When selecting a color, the priority is the neutrality of the fabric against the skin and other layers. Current collections from brands like Bottega Veneta, Celine, Cos, and Toteme frequently feature black, which offers the highest contrast and a strict formal tone. For a more subdued approach, The Row and Tod's present brown, a shade that softens the silhouette while maintaining a grounded, earthy feel. Tom Ford, meanwhile, leans into a milky white, providing an elegant alternative that brightens the look without the starkness of pure white. These neutral palettes ensure the coat remains a functional component of a wardrobe, capable of anchoring an outfit through multiple seasons without requiring constant replacement to match shifting industrial trends. The choice of color ultimately dictates how the coat interacts with the rest of the ensemble, with darker tones emphasizing the structured lapel and lighter tones highlighting the drape of the fabric.