Hormonal Shifts and GLP-1 Effects on Facial Anatomy: Clinical Distinctions

When the efficacy of a long-standing skincare routine declines and new wrinkles or acne appear, the cause is often systemic hormonal shifts rather than a deficiency in topical products. At a meeting of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), experts Marina Peredo, Doris Day, and Joel Cohen analyzed how perimenopause, menopause, and the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists alter facial anatomy and which corrective interventions are supported by clinical evidence.

Photo: Own work by Петр Ермилин, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A woman in front of the mirror

The transition into menopause is marked by a decline in estrogen, which physically alters the skin's structure. This process typically results in a loss of density and increased dryness, and in some cases, the emergence of adult acne. Dr. Doris Day notes that addressing a localized symptom, such as a single wrinkle, is ineffective without considering systemic factors including sleep quality, energy levels, and overall mood. While hormone replacement therapy is sometimes used to improve skin condition, it remains a medical intervention requiring individual customization based on current FDA guidelines.

Regenerative Claims and Clinical Evidence

The market for skin "regeneration" has seen a surge in PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy, exosomes, and collagen stimulants. However, a distinction exists between marketing claims and clinical data. Dr. Day describes much of the regenerative sector as being driven by aggressive marketing rather than a robust scientific foundation. Specifically, exosome-based products currently lack FDA approval, and their safety and efficacy for aesthetic use have not been confirmed by large-scale studies.

In contrast, collagen stimulants like Sculptra work by gradually restoring facial volume. This mechanism aims for a more physiological outcome, avoiding the over-filled appearance sometimes associated with high-volume fillers.

The Impact of GLP-1 Agonists on Facial Volume

The use of GLP-1 receptor agonists for weight loss has led to a phenomenon termed "GLP-1 face." This occurs when the loss of subcutaneous fat packets on the face happens more rapidly than the skin can adapt, resulting in flat cheeks and sagging skin. Dr. Marina Peredo emphasizes that this is not primarily a skin quality issue, but a loss of volume and muscle mass.

Because the loss of muscle tissue-which provides the structural framework for the face-may not be reflected in total body weight, the aesthetic impact is often unexpected. Management strategies include preventative skin and muscle strengthening, such as resistance training and device-based treatments during weight loss, or volume restoration once the patient's weight has stabilized.

Experimental and Emerging Technologies

Research is ongoing into the reversal of hair graying. Preliminary data suggests that some hairs that had been gray for ten years were able to regain their original pigment, though this remains in the research phase and is not yet a standard clinical procedure.

To address loss of elasticity and textural changes, new laser modalities are being utilized. Dr. Cohen states that these procedures can reduce recovery time to five or six days, though the final aesthetic result remains conditional upon the intensity of the treatment applied.