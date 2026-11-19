Hair trends winter 2026: Professionals reveal the move toward warm, fluid natural aesthetic

As the season shifts toward winter 2026-2027, the approach to hair styling is moving away from rigid, cool-toned precision toward softer, more fluid forms. According to Who What Wear, which surveyed leading stylists and colorists including Jerome Lorde and Erin Bauers, the prevailing aesthetic prioritizes natural movement and warm depth over artificial perfection. This shift redefines the starting point for both cut and color, favoring textures that require less structural support and palettes that rely on underlying warmth rather than stark contrast.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены The work of a hairdresser in a beauty salon

Coloring for Warmth and Depth

The departure from icy, ash-based effects is most visible in the treatment of brunette and blonde bases. For dark hair, the trend replaces cold chestnut shades with deep espresso and dark chocolate tones. Here, the technical goal is not merely pigment deposition but the creation of a mirror-like sheen that relies on the hair's existing health and light reflection. For lighter bases, platinum shades are yielding to an 1970s-inspired palette of honey, cream, and golden-beige hues. This change limits the need for high-contrast root masking, instead utilizing a soft, graduated transition from darker roots to preserve a natural appearance.

In the realm of reds and berry tones, the focus shifts from high-visibility copper to deeper, more muted gradients. Bordeaux, merlot, and ripe cherry shades offer expressiveness without the harshness of bright copper, requiring a starting base that can support deeper, richer pigments without looking muddy. The result is a color profile that feels integrated with the scalp rather than applied on top, dependent on the natural undertones of the individual's hair.

Cut Dynamics and Textural Flow

Styling is increasingly defined by the hair's natural movement rather than forced shape. The classic, blunt bob is being reworked into a softer, lighter version, typically cut at or just below the jawline. This alteration removes the weight of the bottom line, allowing the hair to fall with inherent dynamism rather than standing in a rigid silhouette. For those maintaining longer hair, the emphasis is on long, seamless layering. By creating gradual transitions around the face, stylists add visual volume and texture without sacrificing length, a technique that works best with hair that has enough body to support the weight of the layers.

The shag, often associated with aggressive texturizing, is being refined into a more delicate form. Instead of intense point-cutting or heavy thinning shears, stylists are using softer shaping techniques to define the outline. This approach preserves more density while still introducing the necessary movement for a lived-in look, avoiding the sparse, over-processed appearance that can result from heavy texturization on fine or damaged hair.

Styling and Accessories

The styling direction draws heavily from the 1990s, reviving the lifted roots and large, mobile curls of supermodels. This look relies on the hair's ability to hold volume at the crown and twist at the ends, a result of specific cutting angles and product application rather than heavy fixation. Alongside this, a romantic, relaxed style features loosely gathered hair with face-framing strands, creating a slightly undone impression that contrasts with sleek, polished finishes. Tight, high ponytails are being replaced by lower, elegant updos with precise partings, shifting the visual weight of the style to the nape and neck.

Accessories serve as the final structural element, transforming casual looks into evening attire. Silk ribbons and scarves in chocolate and cream tones complement the warm color palettes, while decorative clips with pearls, crystals, and metallic finishes add texture. Even utilitarian items like claw clips are being elevated through materials such as polished acetate or tortoiseshell patterns, adding a layer of visual interest that interacts with the hair's natural sheen.

For individuals over 50, these trends offer specific structural benefits. The soft bob, face-framing graduated layers, and voluminous styles are highlighted as effective methods to refresh the appearance and create the illusion of density. However, experts caution that the success of these changes depends less on following a catalog and more on assessing individual variables. The choice of color must align with the skin's undertone, while the selection of a cut must respect the hair's specific structural integrity, ensuring that the desired movement and volume are physically supported by the hair's condition.