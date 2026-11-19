Senegalese twists return to beauty salons: knotless installations replace traditional root methods

Senegalese twists are reemerging as a preferred protective style, shifting attention away from the boho braids that have dominated recent trends. This resurgence is driven by a specific evolution in installation technique and material selection that alters the weight and tension of the style. According to trend forecasters at Spate, search interest in this technique spiked by 44.8% between April and June 2026, marking a distinct return for a style that gained prominence in the United States during the 1980s and 1990s and saw renewed visibility on red carpets in the mid-2010s through figures like Gabrielle Union and Lupita Nyong'o.

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The core structural change lies in the transition toward knotless installations. While traditional Senegalese twists begin as a braid at the root before transitioning into a two-strand rope, the modern application often utilizes the knotless method familiar from classic afro braids. Ariana Green, a New York-based stylist, notes that the traditional knot at the base created significant tension and weight, which could compromise the hair's integrity. By eliminating this anchor point, the technique reduces the risk of breakage and traction alopecia, resulting in a flatter, lighter profile at the scalp.

Material selection further defines the final texture. Unlike marley or passion twists, which often use textured or synthetic hair, Senegalese twists rely on smooth, straight fibers to achieve a sleek, rope-like finish. Helena Kudu, a hair expert, recommends classic Kanekalon for its silky movement, while noting that plant-based fibers offer an alternative for those seeking reusable options or managing sensitivities to synthetics. These materials help retain moisture within the natural hair shaft during the long wear period.

Because this is a protective style designed to last six to eight weeks, the condition of the starting hair dictates the longevity of the look. Nishelle James, a stylist, emphasizes that preparation is critical. For hair prone to breakage, a protein restoration treatment should be performed one week prior to installation. Dehydrated strands require intensive conditioning, such as hot oil treatments or steam, to prevent further damage under the tension of the twist. If the salon service does not include washing and drying, the natural hair must be detangled and blow-dried straight to ensure the twists lay flat and maintain their shape.

Maintenance focuses on preserving the sleekness of the style. To prevent friction and frizz, silk or satin wraps and pillowcases are essential during sleep. Loose hairs can be smoothed using mousse or a holding spray applied directly to the twists. For scalp care, a water-based moisturizer should be applied to the partings first, followed by a small amount of oil to seal in the moisture. Due to the slick nature of the materials and the precise tension required to distribute weight evenly across the roots, professionals generally advise against attempting this installation at home.