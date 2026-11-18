Natural beauty reached its peak: a classic geometric fusion changed how stylists view hands

The shift away from extreme, stiletto-like nail shapes has given way to a preference for practicality and natural aesthetics. Emerging as a prominent shape for the upcoming season is the squoval, a hybrid form that merges the precision of a square with the softness of an oval. This design offers a compromise for those who want a structured, elegant look without sacrificing daily usability.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены The manicurist prepares the tools for the client in the studio

Defining the Squoval Shape

The term squoval is a portmanteau of the English words square and oval. Structurally, it presents as a rectangular nail plate where the sharp corners are intentionally softened and rounded. Unlike a traditional oval, where the free edge tapers significantly toward the tip, the squoval maintains a nearly straight free edge. This preserves the visual architecture and neatness of the square shape while eliminating the points that often cause structural weakness.

Vogue España has identified the squoval as a key tendency for the coming season. The defining characteristics of this shape include a straight free edge, parallel sides that do not narrow toward the tip, and smoothly rounded corners. The form is most effective at short and medium lengths, where the balance between structure and softness is most visible.

The practicality of this shape is a primary driver of its rise. According to stylists cited by Cosmopolitan, the sharp corners of a classic square are prone to catching on clothing and chipping. By rounding these corners, the squoval reduces the nail plate's vulnerability to impact damage while retaining the clean, graphic lines of the square.

Application and Structural Considerations

The squoval is adaptable to various natural hand shapes, but the execution requires attention to the individual nail plate width. For short fingers, the shape creates a tidy appearance without the need for extensions. For wide nail plates, stylists recommend increasing the radius of the corner rounding to avoid visually weighing down the hand. Conversely, on narrow nails, the straight free edge enhances the sense of delicacy and adds a graphic quality to the manicure.

Creating this shape at home hinges on balancing the straight line of the tip with the softness of the corners. The process involves filing the free edge in a straight line, keeping the file parallel to the finger to ensure the sides do not taper inward, and then gently rounding the corners while leaving the central part of the tip flat. For natural nails, using a fine-grit file is recommended to prevent the nail plate from splitting or delaminating, a risk higher with coarser abrasives on the corners.

Color and Finish Compatibility

The geometric clarity of the squoval works with a wide range of color palettes. Experts from Who What Wear and other industry publications note that the shape is particularly suited to minimalist aesthetics.

Nude and milky shades, including semi-transparent pinks and beiges, emphasize the natural beauty of the shape, creating a subtle, "no-makeup" manicure effect. The straight edge also makes the squoval an ideal base for French manicures. The current trend, often referred to as "micro-French," utilizes a minimal white line at the tip, which is visually sharpened by the squoval's angular structure.

Saturated colors also perform well on this shape. Deep tones such as wine, cherry, and dark chocolate appear refined and understated on a short squoval, whereas these colors can look aggressive on longer, more pointed shapes.

Looking toward 2027, the industry focus is expected to remain on natural free edges that extend only a few millimeters beyond the fingertip. The squoval fits this trajectory, allowing for well-maintained hands without the commitment to maintaining significant length.