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Comb-Chase Flat Ironing: Technique, Heat Limits, and Structural Limits

Women

The common frustration with flat-ironing-frizzy strands, ragged ends, and the temptation to pass the plates over the same section repeatedly-often stems from how the hair is fed into the tool. When hair is thick, wavy, or naturally prone to frizz, the bulk of the strand can shift or tangle during the glide, preventing the heat from distributing evenly across the surface.

Britle hair
Photo: https://shop.kosmetikpro.ru/media/redactor/iStock-1195118793.jpg
Britle hair

The mechanical solution lies in the "comb-chase" technique, where a fine-tooth comb moves directly in front of the flat iron's heated plates. This operation ensures each hair is detangled and aligned before it hits the heat. By creating a consistent, light tension on the strand, the comb eliminates the kinks and overlaps that usually lead to visible creases, allowing the iron to glide through a streamlined ribbon of hair rather than a chaotic bundle.

The Technical Constraint of Heat and Texture

The outcome of this process is dictated by the starting state of the hair. For those with fine, bleached, or chemically damaged strands, the threshold for heat is significantly lower. In these cases, a temperature range of 120-150°C is the upper limit to avoid compromising the integrity of the cuticle. Conversely, healthy, dense hair can withstand higher settings, though exceeding 200°C can be destructive to weakened structures.

The efficacy of the glide depends on a specific sequence of preparation. The hair must be completely dry; applying a flat iron to damp or moist strands creates steam that can disrupt the internal structure of the hair shaft. Once a thermal protectant is applied to shield the cuticle, the hair is divided into small sections. This ensures that the heat penetrates the core of the strand in a single, fluid motion from root to tip, removing the need for damaging repeat passes.

While the comb-chase method improves the visual smoothness of the finish, it does not repair the hair's structure. Persistent frizz after styling is often a symptom of a damaged cuticle or chronic dryness rather than a failure of technique. While smoothing serums can mask these textural gaps, the recurring thermal load of frequent straightening remains a factor in the hair's overall condition.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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