Natural beauty is back: salon clients finally abandoned shades that require weekly retouching

As the winter season of 2026 approaches, the prevailing aesthetic favors depth, saturation, and practicality over high-maintenance vibrancy. According to industry experts cited by Peterburg2. ru, salon clients are increasingly shifting away from shades that require weekly retouching. The current trend spectrum spans both the classic cool palette and warmer, cozy tones, prioritizing colors that appear natural and demand minimal upkeep.

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One of the season's leading choices is "saturated espresso." This shade has gained traction through its association with celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson. The technique relies on a specific interplay with lighting: under indoor artificial light, the hair appears nearly black, but in natural daylight, a noble brown undertone emerges. Stylist Matt Reyes notes that this particular depth of pigment visually increases the perception of hair density and imparts a healthy shine, a result dependent on the uniformity of the application on the base color.

For those seeking a middle ground between dark and light hair, "bronde" remains a functional option. This color construction combines a brown base with honey-beige accents. The process often involves adding darker strands, known as lowlights, to create volume and contrast while preserving the brightness at the ends that may have remained from summer. Stylist Gina Rivera recommends concluding such services with a glossing treatment to achieve a creamy, unified finish, which helps tie the distinct color bands together.

Working with Gray and Cool Tones

Natural gray hair is increasingly treated as a feature to be enhanced rather than a flaw to be concealed. Expert Barb Thompson emphasizes that the current approach is to accentuate the noble quality of gray. This is achieved using specialized toning masks and glosses that neutralize unwanted yellow tones and add luster. Among the requested products, specialists highlight lavender-toned toners and transparent glosses designed to boost shine without altering the fundamental hair structure.

Contrary to the stereotype that hair must darken for winter, many clients opt for lighter shades to brighten their complexion during the months when tans are absent. In 2026, the intense golden tones of summer are being replaced by softer variations. These include champagne, a delicate beige tone favored by El Fanning; honey blonde, a warm shade associated with Sabrina Carpenter; and golden ombre with darker roots, a look seen on Bella Hadid. The root-darkened variation is particularly noted for its low maintenance, as the growing out root zone blends harmoniously with the lighter lengths.

Warm Reds and Maintenance

For those preferring the red palette, "amber sunrise" has emerged as a key trend. This is a muted orange-red shade interspersed with caramel and brown notes. To keep the look modern, colorists advise leaving lighter, golden strands around the face. Experts point to the styling of actress Sadie Sink as a contemporary example of this technique, where the contrast between the warm base and lighter face-framing pieces defines the final shape.

Preserving these colors during winter requires attention to hydration and pigment protection, as dry indoor air and temperature fluctuations can stress the hair shaft. Experts recommend specific components based on hair type and color goals. For dry and colored hair, shampoos and conditioners containing hyaluronic acid are suggested for deep moisture. Red tones benefit from specialized conditioners that support copper pigment, while light hair may require purple shampoos to neutralize unwanted warmth, alongside leave-in sprays for elasticity. To combat frizz, light emulsions that hydrate without overloading the hair with protein are recommended.

Ultimately, the choice between at-home maintenance using supporting glosses and full salon coloring should be based on the current condition of the hair and the desired intensity of color. Regular use of hydrating lines is cited as a key factor in extending the life of any chosen shade throughout the season.