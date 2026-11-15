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2026/27 Knitwear Guide: Structural Sweaters and Saturated Colors

Women

In the 2026/27 autumn and winter season, knitwear is shifting away from its traditional role as a purely utilitarian layer for warmth. Instead, designers are positioning the sweater as a primary structural element capable of replacing a jacket or defining the tone of an entire outfit. This change moves knitwear from the bottom of the layering hierarchy to the top, altering how the silhouette is perceived without adding outerwear.

Polo sweater
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Polo sweater

Architectural Proportions

The most distinct visual change in this season's knitwear is the architectural treatment of the shoulder. Sweaters are appearing with a defined shoulder line, voluminous sleeves, and a raised neckline. This construction visually tightens the silhouette, creating a gathered, structured effect that a standard relaxed knit does not achieve. The model is self-sufficient in styling; it pairs effectively with everyday denim or more formal wool trousers and pencil skirts. Stylists recommend selecting versions that do not overload the waist area, ensuring the visual weight remains focused on the upper body. This specific cut offers a way to gain the visual benefit of a tailored jacket through knitwear alone.

Sportive Stripes and Relaxed Polos

Stripes remain a staple, but their application in the fall-winter period adopts a more sporty character. Inspired by rugby aesthetics, wide contrasting lines make the jumpers more prominent. While traditional blue-and-white combinations persist, the trend extends to pairs of burgundy, dark green, brown, and cream. These striped jumpers function as versatile pieces, harmonizing with loafers, pleated trousers, or long skirts.

A parallel shift occurs in the knit polo, which is moving away from its academic roots. Current models feature a soft collar, dropped shoulders, and a relaxed silhouette that does not cling tightly to the figure. This practicality supports layered looks; a basic tank top or long-sleeve can be worn underneath, with the top buttons of the polo left unfastened to emphasize the drape.

Cut and Texture

The deep V-neck cut is back in focus, offering a specific geometric solution to the heaviness of dense wool. The deep neckline visually lengthens the neck and lightens the perception of thick fabrics. This cut facilitates layering, allowing a shirt, turtleneck, or lace-trimmed top to be visible underneath.

Pattern work also sees a change in scale. The argyle diamond pattern returns in a larger, more expressive interpretation. Designers propose pairing these bold diamonds with basic items or complex textures. For those willing to experiment, layering is key, such as wearing a printed sweater with a cardigan casually draped over the shoulders.

Color and Yarn

The 2026/27 palette breaks away from neutral tones, incorporating saturated shades like grassy green, bright yellow, purple, cobalt, and active pink. A bright sweater can serve as the sole color block in an outfit, pairing well with basic gray or black trousers.

Texture also plays a role in distinguishing the piece. Melange yarn, which blends multiple shades, or non-uniform textures add depth to knitwear. Models in gray-blue, coffee, or complex beige tones integrate more easily into a wardrobe capsule than single-color counterparts because they appear more expressive through their inherent variegation.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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