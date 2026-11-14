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Korean V-Face Makeup: Highlighter-Driven Structure Over Contouring

Women

In South Korean beauty aesthetics, the goal is often a "V-shaped" facial profile-defined by soft transitions and a refined chin line. Because many local celebrities naturally have rounder face shapes, the approach relies on visual correction that avoids heavy contouring or stark graphic lines. Instead of subtracting shadow, the technique focuses on manipulating light and line to reshape perception. The most significant controllable variable here is the placement of highlighter, which replaces traditional contouring to create volume and lift without the visual weight of dark pigments.

A Korean girl with natural, radiant makeup
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A Korean girl with natural, radiant makeup

Western contouring products often feature high pigment concentration and cool gray undertones that can appear harsh on the skin. To achieve a more natural result, artists working with Korean celebrities typically prioritize highlighter over contour. The specific application involves targeting the central axis of the face to generate structure. A streak of product is applied down the bridge of the nose, along the cupid's bow above the upper lip, and on the chin. For the eye area, light is distributed into the inner corners to open the gaze. When addressing the cheeks, the highlighter is placed closer to the center of the apple of the cheek, rather than sweeping sharply toward the temples. This specific placement avoids the "heavy" look associated with hard-edged contour lines, allowing the face to appear lifted through illumination rather than shadow.

Softening the Eye Line

The same principle of softness applies to the eye makeup, where long, graphic wings are rarely used. The objective is to visually lengthen the eye without adding weight. The controllable variable here is the texture and finish of the liner. Instead of sharp, black lines that terminate in a distinct wing, the technique favors short, delicate lines that follow the natural lash line rather than shooting upward aggressively.

Artists typically use a soft brown or black pencil to lay down this line. The critical step is the blending process; the edges are diffused until they lose their hard definition, creating a softer, more integrated look. Alternatively, eyeshadow is used to create a smudged, natural border. This approach ensures the eye appears elongated and bright, but not framed by rigid geometric shapes. The result is a look that relies on diffusion and color placement rather than precise, architectural drawing.

Restructuring the Brow

The brow shape in this aesthetic differs markedly from the arched or "architectural" styles common in Western makeup. The Korean preference is for a straighter brow with minimal peak and no sharp downward drop at the tail. Achieving this shape requires controlling the lower boundary of the brow to eliminate the arch.

Artists visually restrict the lower edge of the brow using concealer, drawing a nearly straight line to flatten the shape. The upper portion is then defined with a pencil or shadow to maintain softness. To fill the shape, powders are preferred over pencils, as they provide a natural density without the intensity or sharpness that can make the face appear severe. This method allows the brow to sit flat across the forehead, supporting the overall softness of the facial features rather than competing with them through aggressive definition.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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