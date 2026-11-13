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Perfect cuticles are no longer required: a shocking runway shift changed feminine standards

Women

The precision of the "clean girl" aesthetic-defined by high-gloss finishes and mathematical symmetry-is meeting a deliberate counterpoint on the runway. For the Spring-Summer 2027 collection of Miu Miu, Miuccia Prada has shifted the focus toward an intentional lack of polish, utilizing the manicure as a medium for human imperfection.

Manicure
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Konstantin Shmatov is licensed under Free
Manicure

Nail technician Mei Kawajari, known professionally as @nailsbymei, executed the look for the show using a specific shade of "Cherry Red" from Manucurist. Rather than the sharp, encapsulated edges typical of professional salon applications, the lacquer was applied with a visible disregard for the cuticle line. The result is a finish that mimics the haste of a home application or the shaky hand of another person painting the nails.

The Intersection of Technique and Intent

The visual distinction of this look lies in the application technique rather than the material itself. While a standard professional manicure prioritizes a clean margin between the pigment and the proximal nail fold to ensure longevity and a streamlined appearance, Kawajari's execution intentionally blurred these boundaries. According to Kawajari in an interview with Vogue. com, the goal was to evoke a sense of everyday reality-the look of a girl painting her nails in a rush or receiving help from a partner or child.

From a technical standpoint, the use of a classic red pigment provides a high-contrast backdrop that makes these application errors more legible. The saturation of "Cherry Red" ensures that the overspill onto the skin is immediately apparent, transforming a technical mistake into a stylistic choice.

It is important to distinguish between a conceptual runway statement and a standard for nail health or durability. The presence of polish beyond the nail plate does not indicate a new standard for wear time or a change in the chemical properties of the lacquer; rather, it serves as a visual manifestation of "living femininity." This approach prioritizes the narrative of the image over the traditional functional goals of a manicure, such as a seamless seal or a precise perimeter.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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