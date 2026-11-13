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Winter 2026/27: The Return of Linear Geometry and the Nipped Waist

Women

The shift in the Winter 2026/27 collections is marked not by a new invention, but by a return to a specific, disciplined geometry. The silhouette is moving away from the amorphous volume of recent years toward the linear austerity of the 1990s, where the focus is on how a garment actually sits on the frame rather than how it obscures it.

Brown high boots
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Brown high boots

The most visible change is the return of the nipped waist. The oversized, masculine blazers that dominated street style for a decade are being replaced by jackets that acknowledge the waistline. This adjustment in proportion changes the entire wearability of the look: when paired with a midi skirt or straight-leg trousers, the silhouette becomes structured and gathered, moving the outfit from a slouchy aesthetic to one of intentional composure.

This lean toward the linear extends to the choice of denim. The extreme wide-leg and skin-tight fits are yielding to a classic straight cut in heavy, dark-wash indigo or charcoal. This choice stabilizes the lower half of the body, providing a neutral base for the season's primary outer layer: the long, straight coat. Falling below the knee with traditional lapels, these coats in chocolate, graphite, and beige create a vertical line that anchors the ensemble.

The Architecture of Accessories

The details of this revival are stripped of decorative noise. The pencil skirt returns in heavy wool, extending just below the knee, creating a stark contrast when paired with the softness of a knit sweater and the height of a leather boot. These boots are defined by a lack of ornamentation-no excessive hardware or exaggerated heels-focusing instead on a clean, knee-high shaft.

Underneath the structured layers, the thin turtleneck in natural wool serves as the foundational layer. The look is completed by a handbag of rigid, geometric form in smooth leather. By removing superfluous hardware and keeping handles short, the bag becomes a functional extension of the outfit's geometry rather than a focal point.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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