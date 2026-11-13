The catwalk shifted toward utility: technical crafts replaced raw materials in city fashion

The winter 2026/27 collections mark a departure from the fur coat as a formal destination garment, repositioning it instead as a layer for the daily commute. The most telling shift is not in the material, but in the pairing: the heavy volume of a coat now sits atop the slouch of wide-leg denim and utility cargo pants, moving the garment from the opera house to the sidewalk.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Coat with a fur collar

This transition is most visible in the cropped shearling and fur jackets, cut to the hip bone. By shortening the silhouette, designers have changed the garment's utility, making it a viable choice for those spending hours behind a steering wheel or navigating city transit. These shorter iterations often trade traditional buttons for zippers or wrap-style closures, prioritizing a kinetic energy over static elegance.

Structural Shifts and Surface Detail

For those seeking a more defined shape, the robe-style coat returns with a focus on the waist. The visual signal here is the belt-sometimes a soft fur sash in a matching tone, other times a stark leather strap that cuts a graphic line through the volume, shifting the proportion from a cocoon to an hourglass.

Texture is becoming a site of technical experimentation. The tight, spiraled curls of Astrakhan are appearing not only in natural fur but through treated sheepskin, rabbit, and synthetic fibers. Bottega Veneta has pushed this further, substituting traditional pelt for complex embroidery to mimic the look of fur. This shift moves the appeal of the coat away from the raw material and toward the precision of the craft.

The palette remains anchored in natural browns, but the presence of saturated reds, pinks, and stark whites in collections from Chanel and Miu Miu introduces a sharp contrast to the winter landscape. These colors are often paired with aggressive animal prints-not just leopard and tiger, but the mottled patterns of snow leopards, lynxes, and ocelots. The wearability of these bold prints depends on a stripped-back base; the coat becomes the singular architectural statement against a monochromatic backdrop.

Hardware has retreated into the background. To keep the focus on the silhouette, buttons are now tonal or hidden, and internal hooks replace heavy external fasteners. This minimalism ensures that the eye follows the line of the shoulder and the sweep of the hem rather than the utility of the closure.

The final adjustment for the season is the embrace of the oversized O-silhouette. By widening the shoulders and increasing the internal volume, these coats allow for heavy knitwear or blazers to be worn underneath without compromising the outer shape, making the garment a functional shell for layering in extreme temperatures.