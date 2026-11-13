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FW26/27 Knitwear: Structural Shoulders and Proportional Balance

Women

In the fall-winter 2026/27 collections from Max Mara, Stella McCartney, and Balmain, the emphasis has shifted from soft, fluid knits to a more rigid architectural structure. The visual signal is a deliberate widening of the shoulder line, achieved through hidden padding that extends the silhouette beyond the natural bone. This is paired with dense, ribbed textures that hold their shape rather than drape, creating a top that appears engineered rather than relaxed. The palette remains restrained-grey, black, beige, and dark blue-with purple appearing as a distinct accent rather than a dominant hue.

A woman in a satin skirt and a sweater
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A woman in a satin skirt and a sweater

From Corporate Authority to Stylistic Choice

This construction echoes the power dressing of the 1980s in the United States, where broad-shouldered jackets and pencil skirts were used by women entering leadership roles to project authority. Today, the functional purpose of proving competence has largely receded. The structural shoulder on a modern sweater is less about mimicking a business suit and more about controlling proportion. It allows the garment to carry weight visually, making it a styling tool for balance rather than a symbol of corporate hierarchy. The shift is from a specific professional uniform to a flexible component of everyday wear, where the rigid line of the shoulder contrasts with the casual nature of the rest of the outfit.

Proportion and Wearability

The practical effect of this volumetric top lies in how it interacts with the lower half of the body. The density of the knit and the defined shoulder create a visual mass at the top, which requires a corresponding stability below. Pairing this with straight-cut trousers or a midi-length skirt grounds the silhouette, preventing the upper body from appearing disproportionate. The high or rounded necklines, often left exposed or layered over a collared shirt with visible cuffs, add a layer of texture that differentiates the look from a simple oversized hoodie. For those seeking a more formal application, the structured shape pairs with opera gloves or tailoring, while in casual contexts, it balances the heaviness of the top against lighter fabrics like denim or silk. The result is a garment that demands attention to its construction, rewarding the wearer with a clean, balanced profile that relies on fit rather than volume for its impact.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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