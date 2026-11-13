Sock Boots Return for AW26/27 with Streamlined Silhouette

The silhouette of the sock boot-a tight, second-skin fit that clings to the calf-has returned to the foreground for the Autumn/Winter 2026/27 season. Seen in recent collections from Chanel and Celine, the look replaces the rigid structure of a traditional boot with a streamlined, flexible shaft that prioritizes the line of the leg over the bulk of the leather.

Photo: Мария Круглова is licensed under public domain High black leather stiletto boots

This shift in proportion transforms how a garment interacts with the ankle. Unlike a standard boot that creates a hard break between the leg and the footwear, the sock boot eliminates that gap. In the collections of Courrèges and Calvin Klein, this is executed in a palette of creamy neutrals and deep burgundy, moving the boot from a purely functional item to a textural extension of the outfit.

The Utility of Fit

The lean profile of these boots suggests a specific approach to wearability. When paired with a mid-length silk dress or a structured wool office dress, the sock boot prevents the outfit from appearing bottom-heavy, maintaining a continuous vertical line. The effect is one of lightness, even within the context of winter dressing.

The origin of this form lies in a transition from utility to aesthetics. While soft leather footwear was once the domain of 17th-century riders and military personnel, the 1963 collaboration between Roger Vivier and Yves Saint Laurent shifted the focus toward a refined, feminine elegance. The later introduction of spandex and lycra allowed designers to remove cumbersome seams, resulting in the seamless, hugging fit seen today.

For the wearer, the lack of insulation in these thin materials presents a practical limit in cold climates. The solution is found in the layering of the silhouette: pairing the boots with skinny trousers or leggings maintains the streamlined shape while adding a necessary layer of warmth. Alternatively, the addition of high socks that peek above the boot rim introduces a calculated break in the line, blending functional warmth with a deliberate, layered styling choice.