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Leopard print midi skirts dominate high fashion: Minimalism meets texture in seasonal trends

Women

The shift away from the monochromatic stillness of "quiet luxury" manifests most sharply in the return of red leather. While the color was once reserved for the avant-garde, it now appears in the form of straight-leg trousers with a mid-to-high rise-a specific adjustment in proportion that anchors the boldness of the hue in a wearable, daily silhouette. Whether rendered as a wide-leg cut for casual use, a 70s-inspired flare, or the low-slung waist of the early 2000s, the red leather pant transforms the leg into the primary architectural focus of the outfit.

The girl in the dark brown leather jacket
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The girl in the dark brown leather jacket

The Weight of Texture and Tone

The animal print maintains its presence through a move toward the midi-length pencil skirt. In collections from Chanel, Jacquemus, and Jil Sander, the leopard print is treated as a singular, dominant texture. By limiting additional decorative elements, the focus remains on the silhouette of the midi skirt, turning a loud print into a structured anchor for a professional or evening ensemble.

A similar shift toward grounding a look occurs with the rise of brown leather. Moving away from the starkness of black, shades ranging from coffee to cappuccino offer a softer visual transition. The choice between a streamlined stand-collar jacket or a belted biker style changes how the garment interacts with the waist, shifting the look from a rigid utility to a defined shape.

Footwear has pivoted toward the utilitarian bulk of the hiker boot. The massive sole and heavy lacing, designed for alpine terrain, change the physical gait and visual weight of a winter outfit. The use of water-repellent nylon and leather makes the boot a functional response to icy conditions, rather than a purely aesthetic choice.

This functionalism extends to the cargo pant, where the oversized pockets of the 2000s serve as a practical alternative to denim. In muted tones of khaki, black, or beige, the cargo pant alters the traditional line of the leg, adding volume and utility to the lower half of the body.

Color data from Tagwalk indicates a 45% increase in the presence of purple for the Autumn-Winter 2026/27 season. From deep eggplant to pale lilac, the color is most accessible in the form of a knit sweater-a single garment that introduces a new chromatic signal without requiring a total overhaul of the wearer's wardrobe.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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