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Haircutting by 2027: Prioritizing Strand Biology Over Face Geometry

Women

For decades, the salon experience was governed by the rigid geometry of face shapes-the oval, the square, the round-treating the head as a mathematical problem to be solved. However, the professional shift moving toward 2027 prioritizes the biological reality of the hair strand over the perceived silhouette of the jawline. The focus has moved from correcting a shape to collaborating with texture, volume, and movement.

Visiting a hair dresser
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
Visiting a hair dresser

The Mechanics of Texture and Mass

A haircut begins with the existing density of the hair, which dictates the technical operation required to achieve a specific form. For those with fine hair, a blunt, horizontal cut often results in a flat, static appearance. By introducing graduation and strategic layering, stylists create a sense of internal lift, though this requires a calibrated touch in older clients to avoid thinning the visual density of the perimeter.

Conversely, the challenge for thick hair is the management of mass. To prevent a heavy, monolithic block of hair, technicians employ deep personalization through thinning and thinning shears, removing bulk from the interior to allow the hair to settle into a more fluid, manageable shape. For curly hair, the objective has shifted away from chemical or thermal straightening, instead utilizing cuts that follow the natural spiral of the curl to maintain a cohesive, organic volume.

Structural Shifts in Modern Forms

The current aesthetic favors lightness and multi-dimensional layering. This is evident in the rise of Asian-inspired layered cuts and the "Butterfly" style-a technique defined by short, face-framing layers that transition into longer lengths. This specific movement creates a cascading effect that adds volume without sacrificing length. Similarly, the Japanese rounded bob relies on a precise, curved perimeter to soften the overall look, moving away from the severe lines of traditional bobs.

The application of these techniques varies by the desired energy of the look rather than a specific age bracket. While younger clients often lean into the extreme textures and jagged layers of Asian-inspired aesthetics, a different balance is applied as styles evolve. In mature hair, the objective is often to avoid the "heavy" look of a dense bob. By "breaking" the cut-introducing subtle, textured gaps in the solid line-the stylist softens the facial features, replacing a rigid frame with a more breathable, contemporary shape.

The ability to maintain high-volume forms like the Butterfly cut into later stages of life, as seen with Monica Bellucci, depends not on the age of the wearer, but on the starting quality of the hair and a commitment to maintaining the structural integrity of the layers. The result is not a restoration of youth, but a sophisticated alignment of technique and natural texture.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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