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Winter fashion 2026-2027: New structured silhouettes replace traditional bulky coat designs

Women

The traditional winter silhouette, once defined by a shapeless, insulating cocoon, is undergoing a visible shift for the 2026-2027 season. The focus has moved away from sheer bulk toward a structured approach to warmth, where the ability to withstand freezing temperatures no longer requires the sacrifice of a defined form.

A young woman in a down jacket
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A young woman in a down jacket

This change is most evident in the architecture of the collar. The narrow fur trim once common on hoods has been replaced by oversized elements-broad fur lapels or heavy, bouclé "shearling" textures. By increasing the physical volume around the neck, these designs create a deliberate air pocket that traps heat, effectively removing the need for a separate scarf and altering the upper proportions of the wearer's frame.

Structural Shifts in Texture and Fit

The approach to quilting has also moved from fine, repetitive lines to larger geometric patterns. By utilizing denser fabrics like corduroy and wider stitching, these jackets maintain a rigid, straight-cut shape that resists the sagging typical of traditional down coats. The result is a garment that looks less like a sleeping bag and more like a piece of tailored outerwear, while remaining lightweight due to updated thermoregulating insulators.

The introduction of the adjustable waist drawstring serves as a pivot point between athletic utility and a more curated silhouette. A single pull of a cord transforms the jacket from a boxy exterior into a contoured garment, allowing it to be paired with a variety of underlayers, ranging from casual denim to a dress, without overwhelming the wearer's natural proportions.

The efficacy of these looks relies on specific physical markers: the density of the outer shell to block wind at temperatures below -20°C and a stitching pattern that is spaced widely enough to prevent the insulation from bunching or thinning. When the collar is high and the waist is cinched, the circulation of cold air inside the garment is minimized, making the refined shape a functional choice rather than just a stylistic one.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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