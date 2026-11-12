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The era of heavy styling is over: new cutting techniques will dictate how hair behaves in 2027

Women

The prevailing philosophy for 2027 hair design marks a departure from rigid architectural silhouettes and heavy lacquers. The industry is shifting toward a standard where the quality of the cut dictates the ease of the style, prioritizing the hair's innate behavior over the corrective power of styling tools. Rather than relying on indiscriminate thinning or haphazard layering, stylists are employing precise, targeted cuts to remove bulk and emphasize natural texture, allowing the hair to fall into place during a simple blow-dry.

A girl with a bold bob haircut
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A girl with a bold bob haircut

Short Forms and Textural Contrast

For short hair, the "Mixie"-a hybrid of the pixie and the mullet-leverages a contrast between tight sides and elongated nape lengths. On fine hair, this specific distribution of mass creates an illusion of density; on coarser textures, the result is a deliberate, grunge-inspired edge, requiring only a texturizing paste to maintain movement.

The French Garçonne is evolving toward a softer expression via an extended crown. Here, deep thinning is utilized to ensure the strands remain mobile and fluid. In contrast, the short blunt bob employs a dense, un-thinned perimeter cut above the chin. By eliminating the thinning of the ends, the cut achieves a graphic precision and a perceived thickness that serves both fine and dense hair types.

Managing Length and Weight

Longer hair is being reshaped to address weight and movement. The "Birkin" cut introduces soft layers starting from the jawline paired with a translucent fringe. This technique lightens the feel of heavy, straight hair, though it is limited by hair porosity; highly curly or porous strands may resist this soft fall and require more intensive styling to achieve the intended look.

Low graduation, where layers begin closer to the ends rather than the crown, is being used to create natural volume without sacrificing the hair's overall length. Because this technique highlights the condition of the ends, it is effective only on healthy hair, as it will expose split ends on damaged locks. Similarly, the U-shaped cut-a geometric arc converging at the center-adds visual weight to the hair's body. However, this is not recommended for thinning hair, as the side sections can appear too transparent.

Mid-Length Geometry and Precision

The "clavi-cut," or collarbone bob, utilizes soft graduation around the face to elongate the silhouette. For those seeking volume, internal layering techniques are being used to create a "springy" effect, allowing a midi-blowout to hold its shape with only a dryer and mousse.

The dense bob, characterized by a straight, blunt cut without thinning, relies entirely on the starting state of the hair. While it provides a sharp, clean line, it is most successful on naturally straight hair. On porous or curly textures, this specific cut necessitates daily straightening, and on very fine hair, it may inadvertently emphasize a lack of density.

The Role of the Fringe

Fringes are being treated as corrective tools rather than mere additions. The micro-fringe offers a bold, ultra-short line that centers attention on the eyes, though it demands regular maintenance for those with frizz-prone hair. The curtain fringe, extending to the earlobe, integrates seamlessly into the overall length with minimal styling.

The textural Birkin fringe remains semi-transparent and effortless, blending into the main body of the hair. This specific form is most effective on straight or slightly wavy hair, where the lack of density in the fringe creates the desired airy effect.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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