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Autumn-Winter 2026/27 Fashion Trends: Designers shift to saturated hues and structured tailoring

Women

The dominant silhouette of the recent years, characterized by muted tones and relaxed fits, is undergoing a specific structural shift in the upcoming autumn-winter 2026/27 collections. Designers are moving away from the neutral palette of greys and beiges, replacing it with saturated hues that function as the primary architectural element of the outfit. This change is not merely decorative; it alters the visual weight of the garment, with deep navy, cobalt, and burgundy leather serving as the new baseline for everyday wear, competing directly with black. The introduction of emerald velvet and dense wool, alongside cold turquoise tones carried over from previous seasons, adds a tactile density to the profile, transforming standard outerwear into pieces that carry a distinct visual heft.

Sports style
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Sports style

The shift in color is paired with a precise adjustment in proportion. The radical oversizing that defined recent trends is giving way to cuts that emphasize the waist while expanding at the hip, a silhouette often described as a coupe shape. This structural choice changes how the body is perceived under the fabric, moving from concealment to definition. Architectural jackets and coats are being tailored with a focus on exact fit, replacing the loose, unstructured blazers that previously dominated the runway. This move toward precision is supported by the return of skinny trousers, which are no longer viewed as sportswear but as a tool for elongating the line of the leg. When paired with loafers or stable heels, this combination creates a streamlined effect that contrasts sharply with the baggy silos of the past decade.

Materiality is playing a central role in this redefinition of wearability. Velvet, previously reserved for evening wear, is now being cut into everyday suits and shirts, altering the drape and light absorption of daily attire. Lace is appearing in dense, sculpted forms with large motifs, functioning as a standalone design element rather than a delicate overlay. The use of leather in matte, lacquered, or embossed finishes remains a constant, providing a rigid structure that holds the new shapes in place. Dynamic details such as fur trim, long fringe, and feathers are added to introduce movement, preventing the structured silhouettes from appearing static.

Outerwear is being repositioned as the focal point of the ensemble rather than a functional layer. Exaggerated collars are being designed to replace the need for scarves, while cocoon-shaped coats offer a volume that defines the upper body. A notable variation in styling involves the use of fur garments as standalone dresses, particularly those with open shoulders or complex cuts, intended to be worn without an underlying layer. This approach relies on the volume of the coat itself to create the outfit, a departure from the traditional layering of a jacket over a dress.

The aesthetic also incorporates elements of military history, specifically the 19th-century dress uniform, reinterpreted through modern fabrics. Jackets featuring metallic buttons and braid are being softened with lighter materials to maintain a fluid drape. Simultaneously, sporty knits and retro track jackets are being paired with structured lace skirts or classic wool coats, creating a deliberate textural contrast. The resulting look relies on the friction between these disparate elements, using the precision of the cut to hold the combination together without requiring a universal adherence to a single style code.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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