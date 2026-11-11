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Denim with a Center Crease: Structural Detail Redefining Formal Wear

Women

A specific structural element is reshaping the relationship between denim and formal tailoring: a pronounced vertical line running down the center of the leg. Recent collections from brands including Cinq à Sept, Celine, Chloé, Zegna, and Torishéju feature jeans built around this detail, offering a silhouette that sits between the casual ease of standard denim and the rigidity of dress trousers. For the 2027 season, this approach suggests a shift in how denim is treated as a primary garment for professional or polished contexts, rather than just a foundational casual piece.

A girl on the catwalk in torn jeans
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Артем Логинов is licensed under publiс domain
A girl on the catwalk in torn jeans

The defining characteristic is the crease, which can be executed in two distinct ways. The first is a traditional pressed pleat, a styling choice familiar from office wear that relies on ironing to maintain its sharpness. The second is a topstitched seam, a construction detail that preserves the vertical line without requiring daily maintenance. This seam offers a functional alternative for those who want the visual elongation of a tailored trouser without the upkeep associated with crisp pleats. Both methods serve the same purpose: to create a clean, vertical axis that visually lengthens the leg and organizes the silhouette.

Beyond the crease, the fit remains varied. The cut can range from straight to wide, including palazzo-inspired widths. There is no single standard for rise; high, mid, and low waist options are all present. However, the length of the leg is a consistent factor in this styling. Current interpretations favor hems that reach the floor or partially cover the shoe, ensuring the vertical line remains unbroken and the overall drape feels intentional rather than accidental.

The choice of fabric directly impacts how these jeans perform in daily wear. Because the style relies on holding a specific shape, heavy-weight denim is the most effective material. Thin or overly soft fabrics tend to bag out at the knees or hips, disrupting the clean lines that define the look. A small percentage of elastane is acceptable for comfort and range of motion, but the primary material must be sturdy enough to support the structure. This distinction separates these pieces from standard comfort-focused denim; the priority here is the preservation of form.

Color options extend beyond traditional blue. Neutral shades such as indigo, grey, graphite, black, milk, and white serve as versatile bases for various outfits. Seasonal tones like chocolate, camel, olive, burgundy, wine, and terracotta offer warmer alternatives. For a bolder approach, accent colors including mint, mustard, pastel pink, and magenta are available, though these typically require pairing with neutral tops to balance the visual weight. Printed denim, specifically animal patterns like leopard or zebra, adds another layer of complexity. When selecting these patterns, the placement of the center seam or crease is critical; it should align with the print in a way that enhances rather than distorts the design, maintaining a cohesive aesthetic.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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