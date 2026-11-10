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The era of oversized volume is over: a sharp architectural silhouette has claimed the podium

Women

The silhouette of the fall-winter 2026/2027 season is being defined by a distinct narrowing of the frame, a move away from the billowing volumes that have dominated recent years toward a precise, architectural line. The central piece of this shift is the minimalist, straight-cut coat, a garment that relies on the integrity of its construction rather than decorative excess to establish its authority.

A woman in a dark brown coat with a bag
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A woman in a dark brown coat with a bag

This is not merely a retrospective nod to the 1990s, but a recalibration of proportion. The aesthetic draws on the foundational work of late-20th-century designers like Jil Sander, Helmut Lang, and Calvin Klein, figures whose influence on Russian fashion is also evident in the structured elegance of Igor Chapurin and the classical tailoring of Vyacheslav Zaitsev and Valentin Yudashkin. The common thread is a discipline of restraint: the value lies in the fabric and the cut, not in the surface ornament.

Visually, the change is immediate. The exaggerated, dropped shoulders that created a boxy, anonymous shape are replaced by a natural, clean shoulder line. This specific alteration alters the wearer's perception of their own posture, pulling the frame inward and forward. The coat becomes a vertical instrument rather than a horizontal shelter. The lapels are narrow, the closures are hidden or understated, and the heavy hardware that once punctuated the silhouette is removed. In its place is a clean, uninterrupted surface.

Length plays a critical role in this new geometry. Extending the hemline below the knee creates a long, unbroken vertical line that visually elongates the figure. This is a deliberate choice of proportion: by removing the visual break that a shorter coat would create, the garment offers a continuous plane of fabric that interacts with the body's movement in a streamlined way. The result is a look that appears effortless, but is achieved through rigorous simplification.

The materiality of the coat reinforces this sense of clarity. The palette remains grounded in a classic spectrum: deep blacks and anthracite grays for the most severe, structural interpretations; warm beiges and camel tones for a softer, more approachable wearability; and rich chocolate or dark coffee shades for depth without weight. These colors are chosen for their versatility, allowing the coat to function as a neutral base for both formal tailoring and casual knitwear. The focus shifts from what the coat adds to the outfit to what it removes: noise, bulk, and visual distraction. The elegance of this approach lies in its subtraction, a single, coherent line that defines the season's style not through novelty, but through a refined return to precision.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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