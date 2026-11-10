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Critical tissue limits: why the most popular rejuvenation method fails when skin laxity hits a peak

Women

Thread lifting involves the insertion of synthetic sutures beneath the skin through small punctures to mechanically reposition sagging tissues. These threads, equipped with cones or barbs, anchor into the dermal layers, allowing a practitioner to pull the skin toward the temples or cheekbones to redefine the facial oval, jawline, or brow area.

Cosmetic procedure
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Cosmetic procedure

The procedure relies on bioabsorbable materials that degrade at different rates. Polydioxanone (PDO) typically remains in the tissue for six to eight months, poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) persists for approximately one year, and polycaprolactone (PCL) is the most durable, lasting between twelve and eighteen months. Because the lifting effect depends on the structural integrity of the thread, the mechanical tension inevitably diminishes as the material absorbs.

Tissue Response and Structural Limits

While the immediate lift is mechanical, the biological response to the threads creates a secondary effect. The body treats the suture as a foreign object, triggering the formation of a connective tissue sheath enriched with new collagen. This process creates a subcutaneous network of fibers that may densify the skin and sharpen contours. This resulting "framework" is a localized thickening of the tissue rather than a true surgical repositioning of the anatomy.

Evidence suggests a divergence between marketing claims of long-term lifting and clinical reality. The mechanical lift is most prominent in the first few months; by six months, the effect typically weakens, and by one year, the initial tension often disappears. While the collagen-induced densification may last longer than the thread itself, the extent of this improvement varies significantly based on the placement technique and anchoring method rather than the material alone.

Clinical Risks and Surgical Implications

European surgical reviews highlight the transient nature of the results and the associated recovery profile. Bruising is reported in nearly 20% of patients, alongside edema and localized pain during the initial weeks. While severe infections are rare, a more significant long-term concern involves the internal scarring.

The scar tissue created by the threads can complicate future rhytidectomy (surgical facelift). This internal fibrosis may interfere with the surgeon's ability to glide tissues into place, making it essential for patients to disclose previous thread treatments before undergoing plastic surgery.

The procedure is generally indicated for patients with mild to moderate skin laxity, typically those from their late 30s to early 50s. For patients with significant skin excess or deep folds, the mechanical capacity of a thread is often insufficient to produce a visible change.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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